Geometry Dabs - Save the World update for 30 July 2024

BETA update v.1.5

BETA update v.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 15195928 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 07:32:11 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change logs

Map1: Prisonbreak

  • Fixed various cases of floating objects/objects you can phase through
  • You can now execute using enter and exit using escape in the keypad
  • Added the ability to pick difficulty, you can now choose to play the map normally, hard mode, impossible mode or speedrunner mode.

Mohammed

  • Fixed a bug where the fists would get stuck in a certain pose if you switch whilst attacking
  • Fixed a bug where the weapon ui would get stuck on screen if you pause too quick
  • When you die/win the ammo and popupInfo will disappear now
  • If you press J, mohammed will say sab to mohammed now
  • Fixed a bug where you could switch weapons in the keypad

GDKid

  • Fixed a bug where if shot from afar the gdkid would glitch out
  • Added more idle phrases
  • Added a 0.1% chance gdkid dies if they see you
