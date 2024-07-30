BETA update v.1.5

Change logs
Map1: Prisonbreak
- Fixed various cases of floating objects/objects you can phase through
- You can now execute using enter and exit using escape in the keypad
- Added the ability to pick difficulty, you can now choose to play the map normally, hard mode, impossible mode or speedrunner mode.
Mohammed
- Fixed a bug where the fists would get stuck in a certain pose if you switch whilst attacking
- Fixed a bug where the weapon ui would get stuck on screen if you pause too quick
- When you die/win the ammo and popupInfo will disappear now
- If you press J, mohammed will say sab to mohammed now
- Fixed a bug where you could switch weapons in the keypad
GDKid
- Fixed a bug where if shot from afar the gdkid would glitch out
- Added more idle phrases
- Added a 0.1% chance gdkid dies if they see you