AC Sailing update for 30 July 2024

Version 1.1.0 Release Notes

Version 1.1.0 Release Notes

Build 15195710 · Last edited 30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added host migration. When the hosting player disconnects before the end of a race, another player will become the host (Note: 2 player Match races will still end immediately without being scored. This will be addressed in a future release)
  • Optimized Barcelona model and improved accuracy
  • Allow moving quick look and rudder bindings on gamepad from sticks to buttons
  • Fixed buttons not binding after clearing a binding
  • Fixed "Tab key" leader board staying on screen indefinitely and moved to the left of screen
  • Various control improvements for spectator mode

