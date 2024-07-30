- Added host migration. When the hosting player disconnects before the end of a race, another player will become the host (Note: 2 player Match races will still end immediately without being scored. This will be addressed in a future release)
- Optimized Barcelona model and improved accuracy
- Allow moving quick look and rudder bindings on gamepad from sticks to buttons
- Fixed buttons not binding after clearing a binding
- Fixed "Tab key" leader board staying on screen indefinitely and moved to the left of screen
- Various control improvements for spectator mode
AC Sailing update for 30 July 2024
Version 1.1.0 Release Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2706371
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2706372
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update