Update notes 07-30-2024

The map import tool has become much more useful! You can now add and remove walls/doors/windows.

You can also now resize tokens!

For players it is done via the player setup menu before loading a map. This will be added to an in-game menu next release.

For NPCs you do it in game by double clicking the token then clicking the icon above the token. You double click the token again to close the menu.

You can now use WASD to move the camera (before it was just the arrow keys and in game buttons)

I've done some testing and everything seems to be working okay. Let me know if anything has broken via the community discussion page. Thanks!

PS: Next up is fixing starting positions better than a bunch of UI improvements. That should be out next week.