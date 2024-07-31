Terminus: Zombie Survivors - 1.0 Beta Release

Hey everyone!

We’ve just released version 1.0 on the beta branch! This update focuses on revamping the overall art and animations, with improvements to gameplay and the UI.

How to Join the Beta: Open your Steam Library > Right-click Terminus: Zombie Survivors > Select Properties > Go to the Betas tab > Choose “beta – Beta branch”.

We’ve added over 10 new character animations, such as breaking furniture, reinforcing doors and windows, cutting chain link fences, and more. These new animations make it easier to see the progress and results of actions.

Location and Garden Art Improvements

We’ve enhanced the art for grocery stores, pharmacies, and parks, adding decorations like posters, clocks, and TVs to the walls. Additionally, we’ve added 36 new pieces of art for different stages of crop growth, making it easier to visually gauge their development. Other updates include flag animations and water waves.

Improved Interactions

We’ve improved interactions such as refueling, retrieving fuel, and filling water so they can be done in one motion. This makes managing resources with large quantities much simpler and requires fewer clicks.

Gameplay Improvements

We’ve added over 30 new furniture items, including freezers, refrigerated displays, and counters. Additionally, you can now upgrade generators and antigen extractors. Cooked food now spawns as well. Explore new furniture and upgrade generators for better capacity and efficiency!

There have also been bug fixes and other improvements to enhance gameplay immersion. Check out the detailed patch notes below for more information. If you encounter any issues or have feedback, please leave a comment or join the discussion. Your suggestions are incredibly valuable for the development of the game!

Version 1.0 will be officially released on August 20 after final polishing. We sincerely thank everyone who participated during the Early Access period.

Thank you!

Best,

In-geon

Longplay Studios

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1534980

Check out the detailed patch notes below.

ART & ANIMATION: Improved the art for grocery stores, pharmacies, and parks.

ART & ANIMATION: Added decorations such as posters, clocks, and TVs to the walls of various locations.

ART & ANIMATION: Added wake effects when boats leave the dock.

ART & ANIMATION: Added character animations for throwing Molotov cocktails and grenades.

ART & ANIMATION: Added animation effects to base flags.

ART & ANIMATION: Modified the grenade explosion effect to have a more pixel art feel.

ART & ANIMATION: Added 36 new growth stage artworks for crops in the garden.

ART & ANIMATION: Added character animations for creating gardens.

ART & ANIMATION: Added character animations for watering gardens.

ART & ANIMATION: Added character animations for fertilizing gardens.

ART & ANIMATION: Applied color changes based on the water level of gardens.

ART & ANIMATION: Added character animations for cutting chain link fences.

ART & ANIMATION: Added character animations for collecting water from ponds, the sea, and rainwater collectors.

ART & ANIMATION: Added character animations for breaking furniture.

ART & ANIMATION: Added character animations for forcing open doors or windows.

ART & ANIMATION: Added character animations for repairing doors or windows.

ART & ANIMATION: Added character animations for upgrading generators.

ART & ANIMATION: Improved the artwork for the terminus building.

ART & ANIMATION: Changed the main menu animation.

BUG FIX: Fixed a visual bug where black dots appeared on the floor at wall corners.

BUG FIX: Fixed a visual bug where light was not displayed when turning on a portable generator.

BUG FIX: Fixed a bug where tooltips were not properly translated in the sleep popup when satiety and hydration were at 0.

BUG FIX: Fixed a crash that could occur in some widescreen environments.

BUG FIX: Fixed a bug where background music would not loop in military bases, research centers, and docks.

BUG FIX: Fixed a bug where companions could move to an underground tile when arriving at a location by car.

BUG FIX: Fixed a bug where snow and Ariadne's thread effects were not applied on the way to the helipad.

BUG FIX: Fixed a bug where rainwater collectors could overlap with debris, aviation fuel pumps, sandbags, and burnt cars.

BUG FIX: Fixed a bug where zombies occasionally spawned on top of vehicles in military bases.

BUG FIX: Fixed a visual bug where corpses were generated in the wrong direction in military bases.

BUG FIX: Modified the game so that construction workers cannot throw furniture onto water tiles.

BUG FIX: Fixed a bug where the state of the electric siphon pump did not decrease after use.

BUG FIX: Fixed a bug where trees at the dock were not displayed based on the character's position.

BUG FIX: Fixed a bug where the vision of other zombies was not updated when a zombie broke down a door.

BUG FIX: Fixed a bug where the helipad was incorrectly marked as found on map pieces.

GAMEPLAY: Added over 30 new pieces of furniture (freezers, refrigerated display cases, counters, etc.) to grocery stores and pharmacies.

GAMEPLAY: Increased the maximum number of seeds obtained when harvesting at 100% growth to 3.

GAMEPLAY: Lowered the satiety threshold for dividing food from 15 to 10.

GAMEPLAY: Made certain foods (pizza, burgers, minced meat, cheese, coffee, sandwiches) discoverable through furniture searches or fortified house trades.

GAMEPLAY: Modified the game so that items that do not fit the library setting (rice, pasta, flour, etc.) are not found there.

GAMEPLAY: Adjusted item spawn rates in research centers to better fit the setting.

GAMEPLAY: Modified the game so that firefighter zombies do not drop grenades.

GAMEPLAY: Slightly increased the temperature effects provided by clothing and gloves.

GAMEPLAY: Made generators and antigen extractors upgradable.

GAMEPLAY: Doubled the generation rate of gardens when creating maps.

GAMEPLAY: Halved the state degradation rate of bags during movement.

GAMEPLAY: Work gloves now degrade slightly when crafting or upgrading items.

GAMEPLAY: Leather gloves now degrade slightly during melee attacks.

GAMEPLAY: Reduced the overall spoilage rate of food by approximately 20%.

GAMEPLAY: Added guidebooks (church, clothing store, park, gas station).

LOC: Fixed translation errors in terminus NPC dialogues.

LOC: Improved Japanese translations.

LOC: Improved Spanish translations.

LOC: Fixed incorrect display of Korean particles.

SANDBOX: Fixed an issue where parks might not spawn when increasing the number of all locations in sandbox mode.

SANDBOX: Changed location frequency adjustments to percentages in sandbox mode.

UI: Added a "Max Refuel" feature to refuel multiple gas cans at once.

UI: Added a "Fill to Max" feature to fill multiple gas cans at once from fuel pumps.

UI: Improved the fuel siphoning process with the siphon pump by using motion-based methods.

UI: Added a "Fill All Bottles" feature to fill multiple bottles at once when collecting water.

UI: Enabled the use of hotkeys to open the inventory, crafting, and map windows even when the attack window is open.

UI: Made salt and pepper shakers with the same remaining amount stackable.

UI: Made lighters and gas lighters with the same remaining gas stackable.

UI: Made dead animals appear above traps when on the ground.

UI: Changed the low condition notification for clothing to appear earlier.

UI: Updated the antigen extractor to allow an unlimited number of zombie heads to be inserted.

UI: Added completed ending badges to the survival history scene.