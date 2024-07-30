v1.37 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 15195582 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi Lunar Warriors!

We're back with another update, fixing several bugs and introducing a few QOL changes:

QOL Update: For players starting up the game for the first time, the game will now detect your OS's native language and set the default language setting to your OS's native language

Made some updates to how 'Game Overs' work in the game, which should eliminate weird battle UI bugs or crashes that may occur

Fixed a bug where if you use the Nexus Boy item during first visit to Phantom Realm while Tetra is missing, the Game would soft-lock upon losing/clearing the stage

Fixed a bug that caused Electric Boomerang & Flame Boomerang Lux Combos to occasionally display only half the damage it was actually dealing to enemies

Fixed a bug that prevented the defeated Raine Squad ZX sprites from properly shifting up/down during their surviving teammate's attacks

Fixed a bug that made Zara ZX's Levistone Piercer attack deal ZERO damage to the player in Legend Mode

Fixed a bug with Replia's attack & attack speed, which sometimes caused Replia to fly off-screen, soft-locking the game

Fixed a bug that might crash the game after losing to the CH 2 Boss on Legend Mode

Fixed an issue that caused some lag in the Military Base Laser Puzzle for older PCs

Fixed a bug where certain '!' indicators would not overlap the player correctly

Jet Suit changing graphic has been updated in Lunarpedia.EXE menu for better clarity

Fixed various spelling/grammar errors in the script

Loading Icon added to certain parts of the game (Particularly during Boot Up, and if Maps take a while loading on slower PCs)

May your Lux shine forever bright! See you in the next update :)

-Nobab