v1.37 Patch Notes

Hi Lunar Warriors!
We're back with another update, fixing several bugs and introducing a few QOL changes:
- QOL Update: For players starting up the game for the first time, the game will now detect your OS's native language and set the default language setting to your OS's native language
- Made some updates to how 'Game Overs' work in the game, which should eliminate weird battle UI bugs or crashes that may occur
- Fixed a bug where if you use the Nexus Boy item during first visit to Phantom Realm while Tetra is missing, the Game would soft-lock upon losing/clearing the stage
- Fixed a bug that caused Electric Boomerang & Flame Boomerang Lux Combos to occasionally display only half the damage it was actually dealing to enemies
- Fixed a bug that prevented the defeated Raine Squad ZX sprites from properly shifting up/down during their surviving teammate's attacks
- Fixed a bug that made Zara ZX's Levistone Piercer attack deal ZERO damage to the player in Legend Mode
- Fixed a bug with Replia's attack & attack speed, which sometimes caused Replia to fly off-screen, soft-locking the game
- Fixed a bug that might crash the game after losing to the CH 2 Boss on Legend Mode
- Fixed an issue that caused some lag in the Military Base Laser Puzzle for older PCs
- Fixed a bug where certain '!' indicators would not overlap the player correctly
- Jet Suit changing graphic has been updated in Lunarpedia.EXE menu for better clarity
- Fixed various spelling/grammar errors in the script
- Loading Icon added to certain parts of the game (Particularly during Boot Up, and if Maps take a while loading on slower PCs)
May your Lux shine forever bright! See you in the next update :)
-Nobab
Changed files in this update