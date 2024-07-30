 Skip to content

LunarLux update for 30 July 2024

v1.37 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 15195582 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Lunar Warriors!

We're back with another update, fixing several bugs and introducing a few QOL changes:

  • QOL Update: For players starting up the game for the first time, the game will now detect your OS's native language and set the default language setting to your OS's native language
  • Made some updates to how 'Game Overs' work in the game, which should eliminate weird battle UI bugs or crashes that may occur
  • Fixed a bug where if you use the Nexus Boy item during first visit to Phantom Realm while Tetra is missing, the Game would soft-lock upon losing/clearing the stage
  • Fixed a bug that caused Electric Boomerang & Flame Boomerang Lux Combos to occasionally display only half the damage it was actually dealing to enemies
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the defeated Raine Squad ZX sprites from properly shifting up/down during their surviving teammate's attacks
  • Fixed a bug that made Zara ZX's Levistone Piercer attack deal ZERO damage to the player in Legend Mode
  • Fixed a bug with Replia's attack & attack speed, which sometimes caused Replia to fly off-screen, soft-locking the game
  • Fixed a bug that might crash the game after losing to the CH 2 Boss on Legend Mode
  • Fixed an issue that caused some lag in the Military Base Laser Puzzle for older PCs
  • Fixed a bug where certain '!' indicators would not overlap the player correctly
  • Jet Suit changing graphic has been updated in Lunarpedia.EXE menu for better clarity
  • Fixed various spelling/grammar errors in the script
  • Loading Icon added to certain parts of the game (Particularly during Boot Up, and if Maps take a while loading on slower PCs)

May your Lux shine forever bright! See you in the next update :)

-Nobab

Changed files in this update

Depot 1932681
  • Loading history…
