Relic Space update for 30 July 2024

Patch v1.06

Patch v1.06 · Last edited 30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIX: various issues that occur when saving and loading during the 'Time for Action' mission
  • FIX: various issues that occur when saving and loading during the defector mission
  • FIX: bug where when NPCs board your ship they are not immediately shown in cargo
  • FIX: bug where NPCs with scripted missions can show the wrong dialog due to player's reputation
  • FIX: bug where temporary commandeer skill is not removed after completing the commandeer mission
  • FIX: bug where one sometimes gets both +1 and -1 adjustment to reputation for one's own faction for a mission

Note: This patch fixes some issues with saving/loading during scripted missions. Therefore you may not see the effects of the fix if you continue from a previous save, if that save was made during a mission affected by the bug.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1146421
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 1146422
  • Loading history…
