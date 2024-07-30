Patch v1.06

FIX: various issues that occur when saving and loading during the 'Time for Action' mission

FIX: various issues that occur when saving and loading during the defector mission

FIX: bug where when NPCs board your ship they are not immediately shown in cargo

FIX: bug where NPCs with scripted missions can show the wrong dialog due to player's reputation

FIX: bug where temporary commandeer skill is not removed after completing the commandeer mission

FIX: bug where one sometimes gets both +1 and -1 adjustment to reputation for one's own faction for a mission

Note: This patch fixes some issues with saving/loading during scripted missions. Therefore you may not see the effects of the fix if you continue from a previous save, if that save was made during a mission affected by the bug.