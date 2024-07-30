v 1.0.2 (Post-launch hotfixes)

Updates
- Removed 60FPS frame rate cap
- Added an option in the Settings / Gameplay tab to skip Labyrinths if the player wishes to
- Sound now turns off when you minimize the game window
- Translation updates
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the game could stall if the Quest Reward Panel appeared when you were levelling up
- Fixed a bug where hero positions could glitch out when new heroes joined the party during the run
Changes
- Unlocked the Prison option on the doorway levels
- Removed heroes joining the run when you first unlock slots - this is causing some crashes I suspect. You will now unlock a second slot, and on your next run, you can choose two heroes. (Then 3 at level 14, And 4 at level 24)
WIP- some fixes to address game crashes, this may take a little while as l'm not quite sure what's causing them.
