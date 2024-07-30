 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gorgon Shield update for 30 July 2024

v 1.0.2 (Post-launch hotfixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 15195285 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 05:59:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Updates
  • Removed 60FPS frame rate cap
  • Added an option in the Settings / Gameplay tab to skip Labyrinths if the player wishes to
  • Sound now turns off when you minimize the game window
  • Translation updates
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where the game could stall if the Quest Reward Panel appeared when you were levelling up
  • Fixed a bug where hero positions could glitch out when new heroes joined the party during the run
Changes
  • Unlocked the Prison option on the doorway levels
  • Removed heroes joining the run when you first unlock slots - this is causing some crashes I suspect. You will now unlock a second slot, and on your next run, you can choose two heroes. (Then 3 at level 14, And 4 at level 24)

WIP- some fixes to address game crashes, this may take a little while as l'm not quite sure what's causing them.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2446922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link