v 1.0.2 (Post-launch hotfixes)

Removed 60FPS frame rate cap

Added an option in the Settings / Gameplay tab to skip Labyrinths if the player wishes to

Sound now turns off when you minimize the game window

Translation updates

Fixes

Fixed a bug where the game could stall if the Quest Reward Panel appeared when you were levelling up

Fixed a bug where hero positions could glitch out when new heroes joined the party during the run

Changes

Unlocked the Prison option on the doorway levels

Removed heroes joining the run when you first unlock slots - this is causing some crashes I suspect. You will now unlock a second slot, and on your next run, you can choose two heroes. (Then 3 at level 14, And 4 at level 24)

WIP- some fixes to address game crashes, this may take a little while as l'm not quite sure what's causing them.