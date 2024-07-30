 Skip to content

Gorgon Shield update for 30 July 2024

🐍 Gorgon Shield 🛡️ is OUT NOW!

WILL YOU RISE TO THE CHALLENGE?

The full-version of Gorgon Shield is out now for $8.99 with a 10% launch discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2446920/Gorgon_Shield/

What to expect from this arcade-inspired, party-based RPG, action roguelite dungeon crawler:

  • Rotation-based party management
  • Fast paced, yet deeply strategic gameplay
  • 10 playable heroes
  • Customize your party with skills, stats and loot
  • Survive the Ferryman's Labyrinth
  • Slay epic bosses as you ascend the tower
  • RogueLITE style metaprogression between runs

