🐍 Gorgon Shield 🛡️ is OUT NOW!

WILL YOU RISE TO THE CHALLENGE?
The full-version of Gorgon Shield is out now for $8.99 with a 10% launch discount!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2446920/Gorgon_Shield/
What to expect from this arcade-inspired, party-based RPG, action roguelite dungeon crawler:
- Rotation-based party management
- Fast paced, yet deeply strategic gameplay
- 10 playable heroes
- Customize your party with skills, stats and loot
- Survive the Ferryman's Labyrinth
- Slay epic bosses as you ascend the tower
- RogueLITE style metaprogression between runs
Changed files in this update