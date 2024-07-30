Perks, fixes, and Balloons.

Hello.

First off, major fix I'm surprised slipped through the cracks.

-The Byte Editor properly saves selected models.

I think this one came from changes before release. Not sure anyone noticed, definitely not me. Either way, Bytes can use custom models again and it helps differentiate custom Bytes a lot. Whoops!

Added perks to use in the Byte Editor:

-Replicate

When Bytes would die, they instead create a clone with a fraction of their original stats on the spot. Particularly good against slow, high damage turrets.

-Regen

Byte slowly gains HP overtime. Useful for a few puzzle-themed levels, poison fields, and low-damage turrets.

Please let me know if you believe the game leans easy, or if it leans hard. I haven't gotten the feedback I have wanted, so it's hard to say. I worry perks could make it lean easier.

Added a secret Balloon model.

Unlocked with a secret easter egg in an existing level.

Now, I won't tell you which of course, but there's enough there to raise suspicions. You'll know it if you get it; there's a small dialogue scene with Complexus. Hint: It's early-mid game, not late game.

I've been wanting to add a Balloons easter egg for a while, and while the Replicate perk was not intended to be a nod to Balloons, it definitely goes well with the new model.

General patches:

-When loading the level select, the game should try to load some of the special blocks like Firewalls, Slow/Poison fields, Data Vaults, etc. This is because I noticed the bane of all development: shader compilation slowdowns. Ever play a game and it runs slow or jitters for the first time you play it, but it seems to stable out later? That's because you're loading shaders. Once they are loaded, they stay loaded. When working on the update, I had to adjust the build and it reverted my own PC's shader cache. I noticed when loading into a level the poison field didn't load in and it killed my Bytes. This isn't good, so I made those load in before level select. Hopefully that avoids some problems.

-Titan Fan particle effect adjustments so all that evil red binary doesn't go out of it's range.