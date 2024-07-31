《Loopstructor:Prologue》 V1.0.1 Update Note

This is the first official update for the prologue and demo. Thanks for the feedback and support!
Bug Fixes：
- Fixed the bug that Element Field Domain were displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed the bug that the Gambling Dice could only be used once when picking up more than one Reward Box at a time.
- Fixed the bug that the game archives could be corrupted and could not be reloaded under certain circumstances.
- Fixed the bug that Steam achievements could not be triggered properly.
- Fixed the bug that missing icons in the game settlement interface.
- Fixed the bug that 'Get more Catapult 'may be invalid after use.
- Fixed the UI jittery of the rewards screen
- Other minor repairs
General Improvements：
- A new "Try Again" button was added to the settlement interface.
- Improved the display effect of Orbital Vehicle Synergy, and reduced the size of the icon of the inactive Orbital Vehicle Synergy.
- Added a new UI for banner tips before boss battles.
- Added a pop-up message when unlocking a new achievement in a game.
- When you get a new achievement and finish a game, a new achievement unlocking message will be added to the main menu.
- Added some game sound effects.Put on your headphones to play!
- Added the UI count display of the Super Module with counting function.
- The color of the hit counter effect will be updated in sync with the Element Synergy Type of the car with hit counter function.
- The main base icon in the upper left corner will be updated in sync with the current main base.
- The reward popup window has a new secondary popup description of Orbital Vehicle Synergy
- More tips have been added to the loading screen.
- Optimized the rules for generating Energy Catapults so that it is now less likely that multiple Energy Catapults will be generated in close proximity to each other.
- When Immediate Order "Expansion Energy Catapult " is used, Trains will be hidden.
- When picking up rewards, you can use Immediate Order.
If you have any problems,welcome to our discord server to tell us.
Discord:https://discord.gg/EDWSkAzS
Changed files in this update