《Loopstructor:Prologue》 V1.0.1 Update Note

This is the first official update for the prologue and demo. Thanks for the feedback and support!

Bug Fixes：

Fixed the bug that Element Field Domain were displayed incorrectly. Fixed the bug that the Gambling Dice could only be used once when picking up more than one Reward Box at a time. Fixed the bug that the game archives could be corrupted and could not be reloaded under certain circumstances. Fixed the bug that Steam achievements could not be triggered properly. Fixed the bug that missing icons in the game settlement interface. Fixed the bug that 'Get more Catapult 'may be invalid after use. Fixed the UI jittery of the rewards screen Other minor repairs

General Improvements：

A new "Try Again" button was added to the settlement interface. Improved the display effect of Orbital Vehicle Synergy, and reduced the size of the icon of the inactive Orbital Vehicle Synergy. Added a new UI for banner tips before boss battles. Added a pop-up message when unlocking a new achievement in a game. When you get a new achievement and finish a game, a new achievement unlocking message will be added to the main menu. Added some game sound effects.Put on your headphones to play! Added the UI count display of the Super Module with counting function. The color of the hit counter effect will be updated in sync with the Element Synergy Type of the car with hit counter function. The main base icon in the upper left corner will be updated in sync with the current main base. The reward popup window has a new secondary popup description of Orbital Vehicle Synergy More tips have been added to the loading screen. Optimized the rules for generating Energy Catapults so that it is now less likely that multiple Energy Catapults will be generated in close proximity to each other. When Immediate Order "Expansion Energy Catapult " is used, Trains will be hidden. When picking up rewards, you can use Immediate Order.

If you have any problems,welcome to our discord server to tell us.

Discord:https://discord.gg/EDWSkAzS