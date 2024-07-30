Explosive barrels, gas tanks, and safe zone force fields!

-Added gas tanks and barrels, which are explosive and can be shot at. When they are hit, a hole is produced in them, causing them to leak and be set on fire. This jet of fire creates thrust and slowly consumes the fuel inside of them. If they are shot with a very powerful bullet or their fuel reaches zero, they explode, launching shrapnel everywhere.

-Gas tanks have a valve which upon being shot, is detached creating a huge jet that produces a lot of thrust and causes the gas tank to explode shortly after

-Added safe zones, which stop bullets from entering from the outside, and it makes bullets fired inside of it become (almost) inert and twist in the air. The flight pattern of each bullet does change with the weight, drag, and normal velocity of the projectile being shot, but all of them receive an extreme amount of spin in random directions, making most of them fly in a corkscrew trajectory to the sides, up or down in an inpredictable way.

-Fixed an issue with UI elements of the ammo selector that made the laser not appear when aiming between the buttons, and also re-enabled the functionality of the side buttons (that stopped working while upgrading the project)

-Changed the way collisions between small objects and the character rig happen (Now these objects will collide with your body and locosphere)

-Added a default dead zone of 0.05 to all inputs except WMR and Oculus which have a dead zone of 0.15