v0.4.2.2 version update patch

Fixes
- Fixed the monster "Ghoul Butcher" not attacking after charging.
- Fixed the monster "Goblin Brute" not attacking.
- Fixed the Boss "Alchemist" occasionally not triggering item unlocks after being defeated.
- Fixed the Boss "Furious Thunder Spirit" occasionally flashing repeatedly again.
- Fixed the player's health display issue.
- Fixed the effect of the treasure "Pulsating Tree Knot" not triggering.
- Fixed the armor "Arcane Battle Robe" effect not triggering.
- Fixed the adventure log not displaying difficulty.
Attempted Fixes
- Attempted to fix the issue of the initial weapon being infinitely dismantled.
Changed files in this update