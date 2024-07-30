 Skip to content

Lost Castle 2 update for 30 July 2024

v0.4.2.2 version update patch

v0.4.2.2 version update patch

Last edited 30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  1. Fixed the monster "Ghoul Butcher" not attacking after charging.
  2. Fixed the monster "Goblin Brute" not attacking.
  3. Fixed the Boss "Alchemist" occasionally not triggering item unlocks after being defeated.
  4. Fixed the Boss "Furious Thunder Spirit" occasionally flashing repeatedly again.
  5. Fixed the player's health display issue.
  6. Fixed the effect of the treasure "Pulsating Tree Knot" not triggering.
  7. Fixed the armor "Arcane Battle Robe" effect not triggering.
  8. Fixed the adventure log not displaying difficulty.

Attempted Fixes

  1. Attempted to fix the issue of the initial weapon being infinitely dismantled.

