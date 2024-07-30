 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slider update for 30 July 2024

Slider v1.0.06

Share · View all patches · Build 15194724 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 05:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where Romeo would disappear after picking up the 6th Village Slider
  • Fixed a bug where the caves rat wouldn't properly attach to Sliders it previously had been on
  • Fixed a bug where you needed 2 unused supply drops instead of 1 for the "Supreme Commander" military achievement
  • Fixed a bug where the minecart would get stuck in a state where it constantly stopped moving after one tile of movement
  • Achievement progress will stay as the highest value you've gotten on Steam (ex. if you have a profile with 8 breadge and you start a new one, Steam will now keep showing 8)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1916891
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1916892
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1916893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link