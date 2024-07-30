- Fixed a bug where Romeo would disappear after picking up the 6th Village Slider
- Fixed a bug where the caves rat wouldn't properly attach to Sliders it previously had been on
- Fixed a bug where you needed 2 unused supply drops instead of 1 for the "Supreme Commander" military achievement
- Fixed a bug where the minecart would get stuck in a state where it constantly stopped moving after one tile of movement
- Achievement progress will stay as the highest value you've gotten on Steam (ex. if you have a profile with 8 breadge and you start a new one, Steam will now keep showing 8)
Slider update for 30 July 2024
Slider v1.0.06
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 1916891
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1916892
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1916893
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update