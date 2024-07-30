07/30 (Tue) Update - Temporary Measures for Crawling Queen Issue

Users reported bugs where the level could not be cleared or the Crawling Queen did not appear on the 35th floor because there was only one Biodol left.

Unfortunately, our team of 3 tested it several times with various special upgrades, but we were unable to reproduce the issue.

We also patched the expected parts, but it seems to have no effect.

For now, we have temporarily updated the game so that the door opens after 10 seconds when there is only one Biodoll left, allowing you to clear the game.

If you tell us more about the situation when the bug occurs, it will be helpful in finding and fixing the problem.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused to users due to our inexperience.

We will work harder to provide a more pleasant gameplay environment.

Thank you for playing.