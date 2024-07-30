 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cul-De-Sac update for 30 July 2024

Minor UI Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 15194698 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 05:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

It's been quite a while since last update, and unfortunately today's update is very minor, only including a small UI fix to allow the Mouse Sensitivity option to be lowered than it used to be able to.

I'm hoping that once the summer is over I can get back into the groove of working on Cul-De-Sac again (I've been spending a lot of time doing IRL work at home). I do plan on having at least one major update ready for October for the spooky season! I'm hoping the next major update will be either a new map or major mechanic changes / improvements.

If anyone has any preferences to what type of changes / additions the next big update should have, please feel free to let me know!

Thanks,

Ryan.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2801541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link