Update 4.2.7

3 🆕 WEAPON MODS
- (weapon mod) Accuracy +50%, Size +50%: $20
- (weapon mod) Homing +50%, Size -50%: $25
- (weapon mod) Critical Chance +75%, Firerate -25%: $25
⚖ BALANCE
- (turret) Inferno: Weapon mount slots changed from (4/3)(4/3)(4/3) → (4/4)(4/3)(4/2).
- (turret) Hotdog: Accuracy +30% → +40%.
- (turret) Viper: Heat Max 100 → 75. This turret is absolutely godly and I think change suits it.
- (turret) Commander: Now that it's insanely 🐐ed, I think it's appropriate that I revert these 2 stats to what they were previously: Firerate -45% → -50%, Speed -45% → -50%.
- (perk) Glue: Eh screw it, instead of lasting 5s, I'll just let it be permanent.
- (weapon mod) Projectiles +100%, Accuracy -75%: Accuracy -75% → -100%.
- (weapon mod) Projectiles +100%, Range -30%: Range -30% → -35%.
- (weapon mod) Critical Chance +20%, Accuracy +35%: Accuracy +35% → +40%.
- (weapon mod) Homing +50%, Damage -10%: Homing +50% → +75%, Damage -10% → -15%.
- (weapon mod) Homing +75%, Firerate -15%: Homing +75% → +100%, Firerate -15% → -20%.
🔄 CHANGES
- "Beginner Tips" are now named "Beginner Popups" so as not to be confused with the "TIPS" you see in the SETUP menu.
🔨 FIXES
- (mode) Shmup: Fixed some weird homing behaviour, where homing projectiles would be somewhat influenced by your turret's position (only Commander is allowed to do that). Some other difficult-to-describe homing issues in this mode have been fixed aswell.
- If you have skip shop enabled and pick an Endless Mutation, the cursor sometimes wouldn't change into a crosshair.
- (turret) Tank: The body wasn't moving with it in its Turret Trial.
- (perk) Stamp: If a projectile had Bounce and hit a microbe that was Stamped, that projectile would produce damage numbers that display in the critical style (redder with an exclamation point) when hitting other microbes afterwards.
