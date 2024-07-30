 Skip to content

FLEX Disc Golf update for 30 July 2024

Character Selection Update

Character Selection Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15194647 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 05:09:16 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New playable characters: Jenny and Marcus
  • New Course: Grand Monadnock
  • Improved tree collision
  • Flight is more realistic after colliding with trees
  • Fixed bug allowing for movement after aiming between throws
  • Fixed basket and chain noise/timing

Changed files in this update

