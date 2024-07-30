- New playable characters: Jenny and Marcus
- New Course: Grand Monadnock
- Improved tree collision
- Flight is more realistic after colliding with trees
- Fixed bug allowing for movement after aiming between throws
- Fixed basket and chain noise/timing
FLEX Disc Golf update for 30 July 2024
Character Selection Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
