Dystobel update for 30 July 2024

First Major Update!

30 July 2024

I have read and seen a lot of feedback since the release, thank you all for your comments, these are some of the changes coming with this update:
-Default controls for XBOX controller are changed, (Yes, you can now jump with the A button!).
-A quick exit from the Electric Tower is added.
-Fixed a bug in one of the exits of the Electric Tower.
-Adjusted the difficulty of some bosses.
-Adjusted the hitbox of several objects in the game.
-Other minor corrections.

Thank you very much for the support received these days with the game! Remember that if you like it you can share it with friends or acquaintances to make it known to more people.

