Patch Notes 1.1 | First Week Patch

Hello challengers , we are here with our first update! A few technical fixes and some enhancements have been made. Here are the patch notes:

Thess Available!

The issue with Thess not unlocking has been fixed, and the difficulty of the objective required to unlock this assassin orc hero has been reduced. You'll need to be quick with your fingers to master this hero!

Balance

We noticed that players were having difficulty with the second map, so we made some changes. Without significantly altering the base stats, we have applied some nerfs to the elemental debuffs.

Other Notes: