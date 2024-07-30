 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gems Of Evolution update for 30 July 2024

Patch Notes 1.1 | First Week Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 15194490 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 08:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello challengers , we are here with our first update! A few technical fixes and some enhancements have been made. Here are the patch notes:

Thess Available!

The issue with Thess not unlocking has been fixed, and the difficulty of the objective required to unlock this assassin orc hero has been reduced. You'll need to be quick with your fingers to master this hero!

Balance

We noticed that players were having difficulty with the second map, so we made some changes. Without significantly altering the base stats, we have applied some nerfs to the elemental debuffs.

Other Notes:

  • The language option has been fixed.
  • A button has been added to access the evolution menu tutorial again.
  • The infinite elemental resistance and health bug for Eywriis has been resolved.
  • The bug where the archer boss's arrows remained on the map has been fixed.
  • Small buffs have been applied to the heroes.
  • Some audio bugs fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2718471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link