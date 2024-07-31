Fortifications & Adjustable Fences & Ladder & Gameplay Improvements & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 15194313 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 16:39:06 UTC by Wendy

Vikings!

This update adds fortifications to surround and defend your settlement, new adjustable fence placement, survival gameplay improvements, a nice physics adjustment, feedback-based combat tweaks, and bug fixes.

Next month, we will have 2 updates instead of the usual monthly 1.

Let's take a look at today's patch!

Fortifications

Added fortifications to defend your settlement. You can control the gates and attack enemies from above.

There are 3 tiers with different building costs and durability. Additionally, a lean-to has been added, which can be used as cover.

Also, we understand that more plains are needed, and this will be in the next map expansion updates.

Adjustable Fences

Changed the old fence and made its snapping height adjustable during placement.

This means that even if the landscape is not flat, you can still surround your settlement.

Adjustable Ladder

Use it to get where you need, for example, climb to your fortifications.

There's no option to climb it vertically yet, however, you have full control over its placement angle.

Settlement Raid Adjustments

Slightly increased raiding frequency on more days survived.

Just a reminder, you can repair fences and fortifications with a hammer.

Less Dumb Deer

Instead of getting stuck in place as it used to before in some cases, the deer should step back when you approach and then start running.

Comfortable Building Deconstruction

We heard feedback that the process of hitting to destroy buildings is not comfortable, so we made it easier. To deconstruct an object you placed, just press the Middle mouse button while aiming at it with the hammer in hand. You can still hit things to deconstruct them if you prefer.

The key can be changed in the settings under the Building section. If it doesn't show up there, press Restore Defaults in settings to make it appear.

Ship in Co-Op

It is now possible to place and sail ships in Co-Op mode.

Some minor bugs may still occur and will be fixed in future patches.

The wood cost for building a Karvi has been slightly reduced.

Character Physics

In the previous update, we adjusted the minimum distance between the player and an enemy. However, this also increased the minimum distance between the character and environmental objects even more.

We’ve changed how it works so that your character maintains the same distance from enemies but can now get much closer to objects in the world and physically touch them. This change also provides more physical interactability during combat and allows the player to pass through narrower spaces than before.

Intro Additions

Added more elements to the future intro (Path to the Gate), including environmental additions, improved effects, and enemy balancing.

The video next month will showcase more of these updates.

Combat Improvements

Added a key to lock on targeting without holding the stance, allowing you to maintain targeting while clicking to attack. This feature is completely optional, the current key for testing is N and can be changed (restore defaults in control settings if you don’t see it in the list).

Improved targeting with better character focus, less jittering, and reduced tracking of enemies from behind.

Made the slow motion key bindable in the settings.

Improved the Mjolnir impulse physics for enemies when they are thrown.

Fixed some incorrect Mjolnir animations that were playing.

Fixed many Mjolnir-related bugs and crashes, such as switching to fists after a throw.

Made block impact particles smaller and less frequent.

Reduced the frequency of grunt sounds during combat.

Improved some of the shield attack animations.

Thanks guys for sharing your feedback. We hope you enjoy this update!

Skål!

Blackrose Arts