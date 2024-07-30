 Skip to content

MetaDock update for 30 July 2024

MetaDock 0.6.1.5

30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added "Open password manager" option to all browser windows
  • Fixed issue with the title bar color of different profiles not using the text color correctly
  • Several small bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit English Depot 2520821
  • Loading history…
