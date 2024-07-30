V0.8.3 - Jul 29, 2024

Adjusted House 2 layout

Fixed positioning of Rocky’s upgrade menu when he spawns outside

Enchanting in house will now pull from all chests

Fixed bug where health potions could be auto used in Forest

Removed ability to get refunds on items sold in Caves/Forest

Removed auto-sell on death - Items are now just lost, like before

Added Forest BGM

Boss levels now offer teleport after defeating them, so player will head there if Rebirth After Floor is on and is that floor

Adjusted some of Rocky’s dialogue