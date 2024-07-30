 Skip to content

Reborn: An Idle Roguelike RPG update for 30 July 2024

V0.8.3 - Jul 29, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 15194207 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 03:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted House 2 layout
Fixed positioning of Rocky’s upgrade menu when he spawns outside
Enchanting in house will now pull from all chests
Fixed bug where health potions could be auto used in Forest
Removed ability to get refunds on items sold in Caves/Forest
Removed auto-sell on death - Items are now just lost, like before
Added Forest BGM
Boss levels now offer teleport after defeating them, so player will head there if Rebirth After Floor is on and is that floor
Adjusted some of Rocky’s dialogue

