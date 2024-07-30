Trash Bandits 1.0 Officially Launches!

It's garbage day! Trash Bandits is officially in 1.0! Thanks to everyone who's been along for the journey, from the alpha, through Steam Next Fest, early access, and now Version 1.0!

The game will continue to receive fixes for bugs that may come up, and potentially more content such as hotel guests and event challenges. Stay tuned for more, and look out for future Crab Bucket titles!

Go fast, eat trash!

-krab

v1.0.0 Patch Notes

CONTROLS

-Gamepad controls are now re-bindable

-Button prompts now correspong to custom binds

-Fixed binds for climbing and sliding on gamepad

-Added "mouse-less aim" toggle to allow targeting with the directional keys instead of mouse

-Gamepad now usable in workshop menu

-Grapple can now be aimed with DPAD

HOTEL

-Added toy mouse

-Added cat bed

-Added wooden crate

-Props can now be configured to have a max count

-Added a reward for collecting all loot items

-Added a "Tips available" notification to the hotel level button

OPTIONS

-Added an "unlock hotel" option

-Added "master volume" slider

MISC

-Fixed colors for colored keys to match colored doors

-Added family photos in Ricky's dumpster

-Fixed Ricky's hand not appearing while grappling

-Added intro sequence and disclaimer

-Added main menu music

-Added "delete" prompt for save files

-Game now randomizes ground tiles incrementally during the loading screen

-Fixed an issue with tutorial videos not loading

-Fixed an issue with crashing occasionaly on exiting level editor

-Locked bonus levels now have instructions to unlock

-Fixed an issue with climbing up lifts

-Fixed several hidden achievements

-Grove Tower now shows "NEW" upon unlocking hotel

-Added an advisory for old save files

-Various dialogue updates