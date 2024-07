Share · View all patches · Build 15193988 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 03:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Take on special boss challenges and high-difficulty EX Challenges with massively boosted item gauge recovery speed and unlimited item use to earn Lodestar Gems and event synthesis materials exclusive to Resleriana Academy Part 1 and Part 2!

Synthesize your most powerful items and dive into battle!

Check the in-game announcement for more details👀

⏱Period

July 26th 11:00 – Aug 15th, 10:59 (UTC+8)