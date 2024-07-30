Hotfix（Alpha/Stable version）- v1.1.128.94

📋 Feature adjustments:
- Adjusted the model and size of Stone Walls.
- Lowered the HP of defensive Walls.
🛠️ Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the problem where walls could be built outside the map.
- Fixed the problem where citizens would get stuck when being unable to pick up drops from the Bandit Camps.
- Fixed the problem where players could not select the initial spot when starting a new game in URP mode.
- Fixed the problem where Walls could not be constructed in URP mode.
Guides of switching to Alpha version：
- Switching Method
Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select 👉Properties - 👉BETAS, and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
