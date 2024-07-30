ChapterEX2-4 <Chain Tactical Canyon> is implemented!

[ChapterEX2-4 is implemented!]

Finally, ChapterEX2-4<Tactical Canyon of Chains> has been implemented.

An adventure in a mysterious frontier land where a certain person's theory of heavenly motion is still believed.

Let's go in search of the legend of the man who is still called <The Great King of Eternity> even after his country was dismantled and he became a citizen.

*Unique Enemies do not appear in this stage.

ChapterEX2 is a free DLC.

(We plan to eventually separate it from the free DLC, but for now we are doing so because the number of contents is small and because it is free DLC, it is practically included in the main package and there is no problem.)

However, the difficulty level of this stage is the same as the high difficulty stage of Chapter-4, so if you have recently started the game, it may be difficult to complete.

(Recommended Sunstone is at least 250. If you are very confident in your skills, you may be able to complete the stage without any Sunstone. ......)

We think it would be ideal to be able to update the game roughly on a Friday, but every time we try to do that, the update is made on Monday or Tuesday. I am very sorry.

Basically, the programmer who writes this article participates in the game balance adjustment, but this month he was busy with the development of the new system <Last Inflator>, which will be implemented next month.

Just before the update, the programmers actually play the new stages as a “final adjustment” to ease some parts that were difficult to understand or extremely difficult to play on the first try, and then upload the update.

This time, however, we had little information about the stage until the final adjustment, so we had to make a lot of additional corrections and QoL-related development, and the final adjustment took a long time.

I really wanted to implement the mouse movement to avoid items except when chaining, and to implement the new legacy effects properly, but I was not able to do so in time.

I'm planning to fix it in a few days (maybe two weeks) or so.

[Future Plans]

In a few days or two weeks, we plan to make some improvements to QoL and add a special animation when updating scores.

We are also planning to update the “Last Inflator” preview next month. ......, but it may not be until the month after next.

[more]

When we made the main package free in mid-July, the number of players increased hundreds of times over normal times, and our staff was very impatient at the time, and for a while some of them became very ill.

Now that the population growth has been smoothed out and the staff is back to normal, we are ready to get back to our normal work routine.

(Still, the number of players per day is about 15 times higher than it was before we went free.)

About 25 years ago, the “shareware” system was popular, where people could try a product for free and only accept donations from those who liked it.

I've been thinking since last year or so that TacticalNexus should originally be sold that way, and this year I thought I could finally make it free in a good way, but I didn't expect people to flow in this far. ......

At this point, the game has a 96% high rating, but the game is inherently targeted at a niche audience, and the majority of players tend to play the game and quit right away.

We recommend that you play the game thoroughly before purchasing the DLC.

The game gets harder the further you go, and even the first DLC tends to require at least 100 hours of play through the main package to earn the Nexus Medal.

The price of DLC for this game will not go up or down for the foreseeable future, so take your time.

(At least 10 bronze to silver Nexus medals are desirable. Preferably at least 8 platinum or higher nexus medals)

It is good that the staff is feeling better again, but the programmer is in despair because his hemorrhoids have worsened drastically after sitting and working endlessly for so long.

Depending on the case, sometime in the next few months, the programmer may suddenly have to go to the hospital for about 1~2 weeks. If the programmer suddenly becomes unresponsive, please assume that he is either hospitalized or dead and waiting to respawn.

(Common sense dictates that you should be able to take your phone or laptop with you, so you should be able to work on the project itself.)