【重装前哨】新模式【重返黎明基地】现已上线！更有双版本史低折扣！

Dear Commanders,

We are pleased to announce that the new mode, "Return to Dawn Base," is now live.

In this mode, commanders will have the opportunity to acquire blueprints for new weapons and building components, including the "Spear of Despair" and the "Xen Turret." Furthermore, a series of pre-configured challenges will be available for play, with plans for continuous updates in the future.

This update is complimentary, and both versions are currently available at a 30% discount. We encourage you to take advantage of this offer.

please refer to the details below for more information. Please note that some of the changes/bug Fixes will affect the game's difficulty.

[New Gameplay]

Added new gameplay mode [Return to Dawn Base]. Unlock it by completeing quest [Rusty and Sparky]. To enter:

1）Talk with [Juliette] to start mode.

2）Interact with Base Terminal beside [Juliette].

[Outpost]

A batch of Outpost Components has been added, most of which can be obtained through the [Return to Dawn Base], including:

1.New Series of [XEN Turret] (4 types in total):

a.Light XEN Turret: Unlock after completing the challenge [Small Package].

b.Medium XEN Turret: Unlock after completing the challenge [Impregnable].

c.Charging XEN Turret and Heavy XEN Turret: Unlock after completing the challenge [Overwhelming].

2.New Assault Component: [Spear of Dawn]: Unlock after completing the challenge [Ultimate Wave].

3.New Modular Component: [Promethean Device]: Unlock after completing the challenge [Overwhelming].

4.New Modular Component: [Supreme Autoloader]: Unlock after completing the challenge [Ultimate Wave].

5.New Structural Component: [Large Support Platform]: Unlock Craft when the [Armored Tile] research is completed.

6.New Cosmetic Component: [Angel Hunter]: Obtainable by completing the challenge [Ultimate Wave].

7.Optimized collision/performance of some outpost components.

8.Added a batch of Outpost's paint.

[Enemies]

1.Added Seraph enemy: Kronos Juggernaut.

2.Added new Apostle: Brute Apostle, Bolt Apostle, Flame Apostle

3.Added enemy: Gamma Corps

4.Adjusted the lifespan of the Exploding Barrel from the [Bomber]. Exploding barrels that drop to the ground will now be destroyed at the end of each wave to reduce performance pressure.

5.Art adjustment: Re-adjusted the spawn animation of [Kronos].

6.Monster adjustment: Changed the bullet color of CIWS on all models of [Kronos] from yellow to red.

7.Monster adjustment: EMP projectile speed of [Bolt Apostle] reduced from 5,000 to 4,000; Increased the size of EMP missile's collision volume by 1x , making them easier to intercept.

8.Monster adjustment: Increased the aggression range of [Blade Apostle] I and II from 2500 to 4000.

9.All types of the Kronos now will not be automatically targeted by turrets during their spawn animations.

10.New event [Angelic Duo]: appears in the second map of [Infinity Siege], which brings Kronos and Crius together.

[XENs]

1.Increased the quality of Morph XEN [Gaze] from epic to heroic.

[Adjustments]

1.Adjustment on Active Skill [Mech Buddy] from Owl Squad:

a.Increased the base HP for [Mech Buddy].

b.The attack of [Mech Buddy] gets bonus from character's Attack stat.

2.Owl Squad's shield skill now provides a 20% attack boost to buffed units instead of a fixed value.

3.Reduced inventory space occupied by several support devices (CIWS, Artillery, 30mm Twin Barrel Light Guns).

4.Adjusted value calculations for [Pillars], [Conveyor Belts] and [Turret Overrider].

5.Increased health of [Aegis Panel] from 600 to 800; [Structural Enhancement] link effect increased from level 2 to level 3.

6.Increased health of [Armored Panel] from 300 to 400.

[BUG FIXES]

1.Fixed enemies' abnormal modeling in [Border Woodland] under some circumstances.

2.Fixed abnormal texture of Mud.

3.Fixed the display issues in some interfaces.

4.Optimized the outpost related performance.

5.Fixed the problem that upgrading a [Supporter] does not cunsume any Power.

6.Fixed the problem that EMP missiles from Kronos may get stuck in the air.

7.Fixed the problem with abnormal damage from enemy tanks' Miniguns.

8.Fixed the problem that [Electromagnetic Cruiser Cannon] may be included when you try to select multiple [406mm Cruiser Cannon] under RTS mode.

9.Fixed the bug with [Killing Spreel] trait of [Mammoth Squad] . (Each kill reduces skill CD even when you are not using [Missile Barrage])

10.Fixed the problem that active skill [Fast Cooldown] from [Mammoth Squad]and [Hare Squad] do not take effect.

11.Fixed the problem that active skill [Decoy] from [Mammoth Squad] may go invalid.

12.Fixed the problem with abnormal buff calculation of [Enhance Outpost].

13.Fixed the problem with abnormal gun holding state in the first person perspective under some circumstances.

14.Fixed the problem that progress could get stuck by abnormal barrier in story mission [The Nebulas].

15.Fixed the problem with abnormal talents of [Hare Squad] under certain mode.

16.Fixed some performance issues caused by anomaly of Outpost Components.

17.Fixed the problem that pilot failed to gain EXP from Cataphract driving.

18.Fixed the issue where the active skill [Slash] of the [Hare Squad] had abnormal damage increase effects from talent branches.

19.Fixed the issue where apostle-type enemies would exhibit abnormal behavior during combat in certain situations.

20.Fixed the issue where the model of [Kronos] displayed incorrectly upon appearance in certain situations.

21.Fixed the issue where apostle-type monsters could bypass very steep terrain.

22.Optimized the performance of certain firearm parts when combined with specific XEN.

23.Changed the model of the [Battery Case] to a new design.

24.Fixed the problem where ammunition information did not synchronize correctly for guest players using the active skill [Free Fire] in multiplayer mode.

25.Fixed issue in online mode where client player characters couldn't correctly display item consumption icons and tips when using manufacturing devices in game.

26.Fixed issue where [G Merchant] could be selected and interacted with in Command Mode.

27.Fixed anomalies with some interface displays.

28.Fixed issue allowing G Merchant to remotely interact in RTS mode.

29.Fixed anomaly with [Troll] skill.

30.Fixed the problem with abnormal damage displayed of the [Grenade Gloves] and [Pyro Grenade Gloves] (with total damage remains unchanged.)

31.Fixed issue with [Autoloader] grabbing items from unlimited distance; grab distance now limited to 12 meters.

32.Fixed the issue where the [Owl Squad] active skill did not benefit from the talent [Fast Cooldown].

33.Optimized several performance issues, including scene rendering, network synchronization, and AOE damage detection.