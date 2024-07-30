 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 30 July 2024

New global LFG channel added

Last edited 30 July 2024 – 08:33:10 UTC

658: Release Version 1.0.15
July 29, 2024 10:15 PM EST
• Added a new global lfg channel which serves as a channel for finding groups. You can use it with /lfg or /5.
• The former /lfg toggle functionality is now obsolete and has been removed from the game.
• Fixed a bug that caused a serious bug for only players with certain names.
• Improved visibility of missions at matchmaking counter (again).
• Messages are now properly ignored from the trade channel.
• Fixed a bug that prevented using channel aliases like /1 through /5, /s and others if the options windows was open.
• Fixed a minor lore error 😊

