New global LFG channel added

658: Release Version 1.0.15

July 29, 2024 10:15 PM EST

• Added a new global lfg channel which serves as a channel for finding groups. You can use it with /lfg or /5.

• The former /lfg toggle functionality is now obsolete and has been removed from the game.

• Fixed a bug that caused a serious bug for only players with certain names.

• Improved visibility of missions at matchmaking counter (again).

• Messages are now properly ignored from the trade channel.

• Fixed a bug that prevented using channel aliases like /1 through /5, /s and others if the options windows was open.

• Fixed a minor lore error 😊