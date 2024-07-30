 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 30 July 2024

July 31, 2024 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Last edited 30 July 2024 – 01:52:05 UTC

Attention Chasers!
Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the July 31, 2024 Weekly Maintenance (UTC+0).

Maintenance will happen during the following times:

1. Karma Balance

Blazing Fist
[Reckless Charge]

  • Increased the Endurance to 200%

Dual Soul
[Moon Slash]

  • Increased the Endurance for attack motion to 320%
  • Reduced the stamina cost of attack
    (Evade Moon Slash 35 → 25, Moon Slash 50 → 30)

[Aerial Attack]

  • Increased the damage of Aerial Attack 1~3 to 150%

Soul of Magus
[Heart Stopper]

  • Increased the damage to 130% (Only in PVP)
2. Tropics Boost Event
  • Event Period: July 31, 2024 (Wed) – August 14, 2024 (Wed) (2 Weeks) (UTC+0)
  • An AP/GP Boost will take effect during the event period.
3. Tropics Event
  • Event Period: July 31, 2024 (Wed) After Maintenance – August 21, 2024 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
  • Players can acquire ‘Popsicle’ through various means during the event period.
  • Players can log in for 30 minutes during the event period to acquire up to 1 ‘Popsicle’ per day.
  1. Players can complete daily quests during the event period to acquire up to 1 ‘Popsicle’ per day.

2)Players can play PVP and PVE during the event period to acquire up to 8 ‘Popsicle’ daily.
⁃ Acquire on a 100% chance upon winning in PVP Ranked Matches or Normal Matches (excluding 1 VS 1)
⁃ Acquire on a 20% chance upon winning in PVP Normal Matches (1 VS 1)
⁃ Acquire on a 30% chance upon clearing PVE Invasion Dungeons

  1. Players can synthesize various items using the materials they have acquired.


■ The following items will be deleted during maintenance on August 21, 2024 (Wed) 05:00 (UTC).

