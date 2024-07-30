July 31, 2024 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Attention Chasers!
Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.
The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the July 31, 2024 Weekly Maintenance (UTC+0).
Maintenance will happen during the following times:
1. Karma Balance
Blazing Fist
[Reckless Charge]
- Increased the Endurance to 200%
Dual Soul
[Moon Slash]
- Increased the Endurance for attack motion to 320%
- Reduced the stamina cost of attack
(Evade Moon Slash 35 → 25, Moon Slash 50 → 30)
[Aerial Attack]
- Increased the damage of Aerial Attack 1~3 to 150%
Soul of Magus
[Heart Stopper]
- Increased the damage to 130% (Only in PVP)
2. Tropics Boost Event
- Event Period: July 31, 2024 (Wed) – August 14, 2024 (Wed) (2 Weeks) (UTC+0)
- An AP/GP Boost will take effect during the event period.
3. Tropics Event
- Event Period: July 31, 2024 (Wed) After Maintenance – August 21, 2024 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
- Players can acquire ‘Popsicle’ through various means during the event period.
- Players can log in for 30 minutes during the event period to acquire up to 1 ‘Popsicle’ per day.
- Players can complete daily quests during the event period to acquire up to 1 ‘Popsicle’ per day.
2)Players can play PVP and PVE during the event period to acquire up to 8 ‘Popsicle’ daily.
⁃ Acquire on a 100% chance upon winning in PVP Ranked Matches or Normal Matches (excluding 1 VS 1)
⁃ Acquire on a 20% chance upon winning in PVP Normal Matches (1 VS 1)
⁃ Acquire on a 30% chance upon clearing PVE Invasion Dungeons
- Players can synthesize various items using the materials they have acquired.
■ The following items will be deleted during maintenance on August 21, 2024 (Wed) 05:00 (UTC).
Changed depots in internal-version branch