July 31, 2024 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 15193586 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 01:52:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the July 31, 2024 Weekly Maintenance (UTC+0).

Maintenance will happen during the following times:



1. Karma Balance

Blazing Fist

[Reckless Charge]

Increased the Endurance to 200%

Dual Soul

[Moon Slash]

Increased the Endurance for attack motion to 320%

Reduced the stamina cost of attack

(Evade Moon Slash 35 → 25, Moon Slash 50 → 30)

[Aerial Attack]

Increased the damage of Aerial Attack 1~3 to 150%

Soul of Magus

[Heart Stopper]

Increased the damage to 130% (Only in PVP)

2. Tropics Boost Event

Event Period: July 31, 2024 (Wed) – August 14, 2024 (Wed) (2 Weeks) (UTC+0)

An AP/GP Boost will take effect during the event period.



3. Tropics Event

Event Period: July 31, 2024 (Wed) After Maintenance – August 21, 2024 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)

Players can acquire ‘Popsicle’ through various means during the event period.

Players can log in for 30 minutes during the event period to acquire up to 1 ‘Popsicle’ per day.



Players can complete daily quests during the event period to acquire up to 1 ‘Popsicle’ per day.



2)Players can play PVP and PVE during the event period to acquire up to 8 ‘Popsicle’ daily.

⁃ Acquire on a 100% chance upon winning in PVP Ranked Matches or Normal Matches (excluding 1 VS 1)

⁃ Acquire on a 20% chance upon winning in PVP Normal Matches (1 VS 1)

⁃ Acquire on a 30% chance upon clearing PVE Invasion Dungeons

Players can synthesize various items using the materials they have acquired.







■ The following items will be deleted during maintenance on August 21, 2024 (Wed) 05:00 (UTC).

