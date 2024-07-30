Version 1.6.1.7 - QoL - Fixes - Two brand new bosses

Bug Fixes
Fixed Sams Herboloogy Store not being able to sell
Fixed Multiple tiles that were incorrect
Fixed Some UI Not being big enough causing the world behind to pass through
Fixed Herbology Info not showing
Fixed Loom not opening Crafting Info
Made Changes to woodcutting
Changed Xp for Vessel's
Mackerel Fishing Spots updated
Fixed Goats BM Task showing wrong image
Fixed Shortbow U being allowed to equip
Updates
Added 2 New Bosses
Updated the world
Updated Tooltips for Inventory UI & Equipment UI.
Added Two new Beastmaster Quests
Added Sell all but one method for shops
Added item deletion by right click opens a menu - Either Press delete a confirmation window appears first , or close the ui.
Added a new Rare Item
Added Withdraw all But one 1 To the bank
