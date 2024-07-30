Version 1.6.1.7 - QoL - Fixes - Two brand new bosses

Bug Fixes

Fixed Sams Herboloogy Store not being able to sell

Fixed Multiple tiles that were incorrect

Fixed Some UI Not being big enough causing the world behind to pass through

Fixed Herbology Info not showing

Fixed Loom not opening Crafting Info

Made Changes to woodcutting

Changed Xp for Vessel's

Mackerel Fishing Spots updated

Fixed Goats BM Task showing wrong image

Fixed Shortbow U being allowed to equip

Updates

Added 2 New Bosses

Updated the world

Updated Tooltips for Inventory UI & Equipment UI.

Added Two new Beastmaster Quests

Added Sell all but one method for shops

Added item deletion by right click opens a menu - Either Press delete a confirmation window appears first , or close the ui.

Added a new Rare Item

Added Withdraw all But one 1 To the bank