Updated! Patch Notes (ver 1.1)

Here's everything that's been added in the first patch:
-Fixed a plethora of Visual issues, audio issues, missing effects, and control problems.
-Increased UI menu control interactivity and ease of navigation. QoL fixes.
-Added Difficulty selection. Easy, and Hard mode are now available to play
-Vending Machine menu now utilizes how many shards you’ve ever collected instead of shards gained in the main story
- Fixed some localization issues. A few remain, but we will fix those as well in the next patch.
-Nerfed Dread Duckies and Murder Monkeys on Normal Difficulty.
-Made S-Rank grade conditions for stages more reasonable.
-Agatha no longer says “I heard that” every single time you open a door
-Improved game quit functionality, enabling the options to quit to Ballroom, Main Menu, or to Desktop
-Input prompts now match the active input method for supported controllers. Xbox Wireless Controller highly recommended for best gameplay experience! Super Dark Deception was designed for controllers.
- Tweaks to Gold Watcher sight behavior.
-Fixed the various Achievements that were not unlocking properly.
-New “House” bonus content is available in the Character Select screen of the Extras menu. Now you can play as Tabby or Melody from the indie horror game, House! You can also unlock a special House music track in the Jukebox.
