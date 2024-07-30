Update 0.1.2f - Improved Procedural Generation Of Ore Placement, Bug Fixes

Hey Everyone,
This is another small bug fix update that also aims to improve the consistency of ore placement on the procedurally generated maps. Let me know on Discord if you encounter any bugs or if you just want to discuss the game and offer suggestions.
Map Generation
- Improved ore placement on procedurally generated maps to better ensure at least 1 ore patch is close and easily pathable to the starting area
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the spaceship's beam cannon breaking and not allowing placement of beam paths
- Fixed lost colony buildings not using water on initial connection
- Fixed saved games breaking if a unit is outside the map
- Fixed life support not working on the edge of the map
- Fixed the game breaking on Anomaly Oscar endless
- Fixed water and power pickups sometimes carrying across games
- Fixed being able to select bridges with double click
- Fixed autocannon graphics overlapping other buildings
- Fixed some tooltips
Changed files in this update