Spotless update for 30 July 2024

Update 1.0.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 15192912 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 01:09:19 UTC by Wendy

  • Eliminated known Steam Achievement-related crashes for Windows users (Linux continues to not have any issues with these for some reason)
  • Bug fix for swimming enemies not disappearing upon defeat while in water

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 2638614
