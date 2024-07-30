- Eliminated known Steam Achievement-related crashes for Windows users (Linux continues to not have any issues with these for some reason)
- Bug fix for swimming enemies not disappearing upon defeat while in water
Spotless update for 30 July 2024
Update 1.0.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bit Depot 2638614
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update