The Willow Man update for 30 July 2024

The Willow Man - More Updates Can You Believe It?

Share · View all patches · Build 15192710 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 02:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


ːsteamhappyː
Hey everyone just here once again to mention more updates I have made to “The Willow Man”. Again I would like to seriously thank everyone who has given me a chance and checked out the game. It means so much to me to be given even a chance of your time so again thank you. Now moving on we have some big changes here in this new update.

Featured Changes:

*** New Art Assets added to the Game

  • Level Design Art has Been Updated
  • New Title Menu Added To Game
  • Fixed Graphical Glitches
  • Player Punching Speed Adjusted
  • New Player Idle Animations Added**

Switch Port News:
Nothing new to report other than its still happening just hit a small delay production.

Remember everyone to keep on following your passions you never know where it may lead you.

( - )/

