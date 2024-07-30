The Willow Man - More Updates Can You Believe It?

ːsteamhappyː
Hey everyone just here once again to mention more updates I have made to “The Willow Man”. Again I would like to seriously thank everyone who has given me a chance and checked out the game. It means so much to me to be given even a chance of your time so again thank you. Now moving on we have some big changes here in this new update.
Featured Changes:
*** New Art Assets added to the Game
- Level Design Art has Been Updated
- New Title Menu Added To Game
- Fixed Graphical Glitches
- Player Punching Speed Adjusted
- New Player Idle Animations Added**
Switch Port News:
Nothing new to report other than its still happening just hit a small delay production.
Remember everyone to keep on following your passions you never know where it may lead you.
