The Willow Man - More Updates Can You Believe It?



ːsteamhappyː

Hey everyone just here once again to mention more updates I have made to “The Willow Man”. Again I would like to seriously thank everyone who has given me a chance and checked out the game. It means so much to me to be given even a chance of your time so again thank you. Now moving on we have some big changes here in this new update.



Featured Changes:



*** New Art Assets added to the Game

Level Design Art has Been Updated

New Title Menu Added To Game

Fixed Graphical Glitches

Player Punching Speed Adjusted

New Player Idle Animations Added**

Switch Port News:

Nothing new to report other than its still happening just hit a small delay production.

Remember everyone to keep on following your passions you never know where it may lead you.

( - )/