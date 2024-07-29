Steam Developer Update: Community Feedback #5

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Survivors,

We’re back with another update based on your valuable feedback! Here are the latest changes in the experimental branch of Last Whisper Survival:

New Features and Improvements

Workbench Retrieval: You can now take back the workbench by pressing "Z" on it.

Fishing Rod Durability: The fishing rod now has increased durability.

Highlight Items: Coming soon, you will be able to highlight items to see what is lootable more easily.

We Need Your Feedback!

Your feedback is crucial for us to keep improving the game. Please let us know if you like these changes or if there’s anything else you’d like to see improved. Share your thoughts with us in the Steam Community Discussions or on our Discord server.

Thank you for your continued support and for helping us make Last Whisper Survival the best it can be!

With gratitude,

Maxime