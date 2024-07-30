 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Creator's Asteroid update for 30 July 2024

Beta Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15192602 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Newly Added Maker Tiles:

Player Upgrades:

  • Super Bomb - Upgrade that increases blast radius and damage of Honey Bombs in Hyperfocus.
  • Uppercut Glove - Upgrade that breaks through blocks while rising at high speeds.
  • Divekick Boots - Upgrade that breaks through blocks while falling at high speeds.
  • Poison Bottle - Downgrade that cuts maximum health in half.
  • Antidote Bottle - Upgrade that eliminates the effects of Poison Bottles.

Additional Tiles:

  • Ceiling Climbing Surface - Overhead surface that can be climbed horizontally with Climbing Gloves.
  • Ability Jammers (4) - Devices that disable collected upgrades while in the same room.
  • Ability Gates (2) - Fields that completely remove or restore all collected upgrades when touched.
  • Sticky Surfaces (2) - Surfaces that have properties of both Climbing and Grappling Surfaces.
  • Basic Ability Disablers (3) - Generators that set basic abilities as unavailable at the start by default.
  • Balls (3) - New variations that are indestructible and/or can float in water.
  • Boxes (3) - New variations that are indestructible and/or can float in water.
  • Dispensers (2) - New variations that dispense Floating Ball and Floating Box tiles.
  • Topper Generators (3) - Places decorative moss, snow, or mud on standard block tiles in the room.
Fixes and Improvements:

New Features:

  • Added Steam Achievements.
  • Added Training Mode to the title screen: 15 Stages that introduce various gameplay elements.
  • Added ability to flood-place and flood-erase tiles in Maker Mode, including undo/redo support.
  • Maker Mode's Tile Selection can toggle between showing all tiles or categories of tiles.
  • Goal screen shows badge based on clear-time* and item-collection rates.

New Animations:

  • Added recoil animation to player character's hive when firing Beehive Shots and Honey Grapples.
  • Added squish animation to player character's hive when dropping or throwing any form of Bomb.

Text Changes:

  • Renamed the original "Climbing Surface" tile to "Climbing Surface (Wall)", and adjusted description.
  • Renamed standard color "Blocks" to "Respawning Blocks".
  • Updated description texts for the Environment Generators.

Additional Sprite Adjustments:

  • The Starting Point tile in Maker Mode now uses its lit sprite to better stand out.
  • Tweaked colors on Starting Point sprites to better differentiate from standard Checkpoints.
  • Tweaked colors on floating Grapple Blocks to better differentiate from the non-floating blocks.

Additional Gameplay Adjustments:

  • One-Way Platform tiles can now be used as Room entry points.
  • Now able to use the map-based Warp upgrades while in Maker Mode Playtests.
  • Now able to use Hyperfocus and Super Jumps while in Honey Hive form.
  • Hyperfocus is now interrupted when using Honey Grapple or Honey Bomb.
  • Dashing is now interrupted when the player character comes to a stop from hitting obstacles.
  • Player's Bombs now deal 20 points of splash damage to enemies.
  • Player's Bombs now explode when coming into contact with Ball and Box tiles.
  • Splash damage from player character's Bombs now deals minor knockback to enemies.
  • Splash damage from player character's Bombs now also affects Grapple Boxes.
  • Super Dash now affects destructible Grapple Box, Box, and Ball tiles.
  • Explosions from Pillbug Bombs (both from Lizards and Dispensers) no longer affect Enemies.

Additional Maker Mode Adjustments:

  • Updated Maker Mode UI with bigger sprites in all tile-selection menus.
  • Added outlines and blur effects to tile menus to improve visibility of tile selections.
  • Tweaked the tile menu background colors to improve visibility of tile selections.
  • The Starting Items menu now displays its All/None buttons above its header.
  • Increased text size of Starting Items menu's All and None buttons.
  • Increased text field size for the Tile Selection menu's description box.
  • Reassigned Save and Delete shortcuts on controllers to X+RB and X+LB respectively.
  • The world name now resizes based on its name length.
  • Added sound effects for Undo and Redo.
  • The default selection for Ball and Box tiles are now their indestructible variations.
  • Adjusted the order of tiles in the Tile Selection and Starting Items menus.
  • Hovering info boxes now dismiss when clicking a tile from any tile-selection menus.
  • Hovering info boxes now display information about the various tile-selection menus.
  • Tile Variation menu now better centers its available options.
  • The All and None buttons in the Starting Items menu now request confirmation.
  • Clearing a World Playtest returns to Maker Mode by default, with a separate option for title screen.
  • Cleaned up some overflowing description text for the Frog and Lizard tile variations.
  • Updated text formatting and wording on some popup-box dialogs for better readability and clarity.
  • The default Tile selection (Solid Block) is now highlighted when entering Maker Mode.

Additional UI Adjustments:

  • Updated UI for the Title screen's Play Mode sub-categories.
  • The world name now displays on the Play Mode HUD.
  • Updated references to the "main menu" to use "title screen" wording for consistent verbiage.
  • Added firework effects when clearing a world in Play Mode or in Maker Mode's World Playtest.
  • Added gamepad support for selecting rooms on the Pause menu map.
  • The player character now appears in the Pause menu's Options and Loadout screens.
  • If Steam is offline when clicking "Upload to Workshop", a notification displays instead of the UI.
  • Clarified "Steam not connected" notification text.
  • Tweaked text related to Warping between rooms on the Pause Map.

Additional Assorted Adjustments:

  • The "Asteroid World Demo" stage is now an unlockable stage when clearing all Training Stages.
  • Adjusted camera to settle more quickly when entering or transitioning into Maker Mode.
  • Moved the custom sprite references into the "custom\Tools" subdirectory.
  • Improved screen wipe performance.
  • Added screen wipe when returning to the title screen from Maker and Play modes.
  • Clearing a World Playtest in Maker Mode now also saves the maker's clear-time**.
  • Updated default gamepad controls to better accommodate Hyperfocus-based abilities.
  • Improved handling of Steam client processes when offline, and updated related notifications.
  • Made adjustments to better handle corrupted data files and game crashes.

Bug Fixes: "Fixed a bug where..."

  • ...the player could infinitely jump when pushing against walls in Honey Hive form.
  • ...the player could initiate a ground-jump when slightly above ground in Honey Hive form.
  • ...the Bear sprite briefly displayed when moving between rooms in Honey Hive form.
  • ...entering a Sidestep while moving allowed continued movement without Sneak Boots.
  • ...the player character skipped when moving on standard Block and Room floor surfaces.
  • ...the player character skipped when moving on Gel Blocks, and on horizontal Gap and Half Blocks.
  • ...the player character skipped when moving on Grapple and Climb surfaces.
  • ...the player spawned above ground level onto checkpoints and caves.
  • ...outline effects lingered after upgrades are collected.
  • ...outline effects lingered after some projectiles are destroyed.
  • ...outline effects lingered after Ball and Box tiles are destroyed.
  • ...outline effects lingered after Maker Tile is destroyed in Maker Mode.
  • ...Maker Mode sign effects from the cursor selection lingered after switching to Playtest Mode.
  • ...the Sidestep category in Maker Mode's Tile Selection only referenced the Hazard Sidestep.
  • ...the Point Warp category in Maker Mode's Tile Selection only referenced the Starting Point Warp.
  • ...the Tile Variations menu in Maker Mode only showed generic descriptions.
  • ...upgrades in Picture Frame tiles were still counted as upgrades in the goal totals*.
  • ...entering Honey Hive mid-dash allowed Honey Dashing without having the upgrade.
  • ...flipped Spike Platforms sometimes would not spawn when reentering a room.
  • ...lingering enemy projectiles could prevent Gray blocks from unlocking.
  • ...the outlines of upgrades were visible from within Bubble Containers.
  • ...Starting Items menu navigation on Steam Deck and controllers was misaligned.
  • ...a corner-case could launch a new game in Play Mode with the Maker Mode UI.
  • ...a corner-case could launch a continued game in Play Mode with the Pause menu open.
  • ...Undo/Redo in Maker Mode did not properly handle relocating Cave tiles.
  • ...the "Return to Checkpoint" Pause menu option did not perform a screen wipe while loading.
  • ...loading a New Game in Play Mode did not initialize the camera to the player position.
  • ...reloading from checkpoint and exiting caves did not initialize the camera to the player position.
  • ...the player character's turning animation would sometimes play when entering a room.
  • ...on KO, player character did not remain in its KO animation leading into the screen wipe.
  • ...the actions and inputs could misalign on the Controls menu.
  • ...loading in a new game was prevented if the old save file mismatched the world ID.
  • ...environmental damage could still be taken briefly during a respawn.
  • ...Water Level Generators would briefly not activate when entering the room.
  • ...Background Generators would not refresh properly when moving between rooms.
  • ...enemy damage recoil could be dependent on player character damage recoil state.
  • ...the Display Settings could not be toggled when using a gamepad.
  • ...the item collection rate displayed invalid values in Playtest instead of an "unknown".
  • ...some tile variations did not properly highlight the Tile Selection menu when copied.
  • ...the Custom Files Validation tool would crash if a sprite directory was missing.

*Only supported in worlds generated in this version or later.
**The maker clear-time is used to determine player clear-time rankings.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Creator's Asteroid Content Depot 1818581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link