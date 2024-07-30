Beta Update

Newly Added Maker Tiles:
Player Upgrades:
- Super Bomb - Upgrade that increases blast radius and damage of Honey Bombs in Hyperfocus.
- Uppercut Glove - Upgrade that breaks through blocks while rising at high speeds.
- Divekick Boots - Upgrade that breaks through blocks while falling at high speeds.
- Poison Bottle - Downgrade that cuts maximum health in half.
- Antidote Bottle - Upgrade that eliminates the effects of Poison Bottles.
Additional Tiles:
- Ceiling Climbing Surface - Overhead surface that can be climbed horizontally with Climbing Gloves.
- Ability Jammers (4) - Devices that disable collected upgrades while in the same room.
- Ability Gates (2) - Fields that completely remove or restore all collected upgrades when touched.
- Sticky Surfaces (2) - Surfaces that have properties of both Climbing and Grappling Surfaces.
- Basic Ability Disablers (3) - Generators that set basic abilities as unavailable at the start by default.
- Balls (3) - New variations that are indestructible and/or can float in water.
- Boxes (3) - New variations that are indestructible and/or can float in water.
- Dispensers (2) - New variations that dispense Floating Ball and Floating Box tiles.
- Topper Generators (3) - Places decorative moss, snow, or mud on standard block tiles in the room.
Fixes and Improvements:
New Features:
- Added Steam Achievements.
- Added Training Mode to the title screen: 15 Stages that introduce various gameplay elements.
- Added ability to flood-place and flood-erase tiles in Maker Mode, including undo/redo support.
- Maker Mode's Tile Selection can toggle between showing all tiles or categories of tiles.
- Goal screen shows badge based on clear-time* and item-collection rates.
New Animations:
- Added recoil animation to player character's hive when firing Beehive Shots and Honey Grapples.
- Added squish animation to player character's hive when dropping or throwing any form of Bomb.
Text Changes:
- Renamed the original "Climbing Surface" tile to "Climbing Surface (Wall)", and adjusted description.
- Renamed standard color "Blocks" to "Respawning Blocks".
- Updated description texts for the Environment Generators.
Additional Sprite Adjustments:
- The Starting Point tile in Maker Mode now uses its lit sprite to better stand out.
- Tweaked colors on Starting Point sprites to better differentiate from standard Checkpoints.
- Tweaked colors on floating Grapple Blocks to better differentiate from the non-floating blocks.
Additional Gameplay Adjustments:
- One-Way Platform tiles can now be used as Room entry points.
- Now able to use the map-based Warp upgrades while in Maker Mode Playtests.
- Now able to use Hyperfocus and Super Jumps while in Honey Hive form.
- Hyperfocus is now interrupted when using Honey Grapple or Honey Bomb.
- Dashing is now interrupted when the player character comes to a stop from hitting obstacles.
- Player's Bombs now deal 20 points of splash damage to enemies.
- Player's Bombs now explode when coming into contact with Ball and Box tiles.
- Splash damage from player character's Bombs now deals minor knockback to enemies.
- Splash damage from player character's Bombs now also affects Grapple Boxes.
- Super Dash now affects destructible Grapple Box, Box, and Ball tiles.
- Explosions from Pillbug Bombs (both from Lizards and Dispensers) no longer affect Enemies.
Additional Maker Mode Adjustments:
- Updated Maker Mode UI with bigger sprites in all tile-selection menus.
- Added outlines and blur effects to tile menus to improve visibility of tile selections.
- Tweaked the tile menu background colors to improve visibility of tile selections.
- The Starting Items menu now displays its All/None buttons above its header.
- Increased text size of Starting Items menu's All and None buttons.
- Increased text field size for the Tile Selection menu's description box.
- Reassigned Save and Delete shortcuts on controllers to X+RB and X+LB respectively.
- The world name now resizes based on its name length.
- Added sound effects for Undo and Redo.
- The default selection for Ball and Box tiles are now their indestructible variations.
- Adjusted the order of tiles in the Tile Selection and Starting Items menus.
- Hovering info boxes now dismiss when clicking a tile from any tile-selection menus.
- Hovering info boxes now display information about the various tile-selection menus.
- Tile Variation menu now better centers its available options.
- The All and None buttons in the Starting Items menu now request confirmation.
- Clearing a World Playtest returns to Maker Mode by default, with a separate option for title screen.
- Cleaned up some overflowing description text for the Frog and Lizard tile variations.
- Updated text formatting and wording on some popup-box dialogs for better readability and clarity.
- The default Tile selection (Solid Block) is now highlighted when entering Maker Mode.
Additional UI Adjustments:
- Updated UI for the Title screen's Play Mode sub-categories.
- The world name now displays on the Play Mode HUD.
- Updated references to the "main menu" to use "title screen" wording for consistent verbiage.
- Added firework effects when clearing a world in Play Mode or in Maker Mode's World Playtest.
- Added gamepad support for selecting rooms on the Pause menu map.
- The player character now appears in the Pause menu's Options and Loadout screens.
- If Steam is offline when clicking "Upload to Workshop", a notification displays instead of the UI.
- Clarified "Steam not connected" notification text.
- Tweaked text related to Warping between rooms on the Pause Map.
Additional Assorted Adjustments:
- The "Asteroid World Demo" stage is now an unlockable stage when clearing all Training Stages.
- Adjusted camera to settle more quickly when entering or transitioning into Maker Mode.
- Moved the custom sprite references into the "custom\Tools" subdirectory.
- Improved screen wipe performance.
- Added screen wipe when returning to the title screen from Maker and Play modes.
- Clearing a World Playtest in Maker Mode now also saves the maker's clear-time**.
- Updated default gamepad controls to better accommodate Hyperfocus-based abilities.
- Improved handling of Steam client processes when offline, and updated related notifications.
- Made adjustments to better handle corrupted data files and game crashes.
Bug Fixes: "Fixed a bug where..."
- ...the player could infinitely jump when pushing against walls in Honey Hive form.
- ...the player could initiate a ground-jump when slightly above ground in Honey Hive form.
- ...the Bear sprite briefly displayed when moving between rooms in Honey Hive form.
- ...entering a Sidestep while moving allowed continued movement without Sneak Boots.
- ...the player character skipped when moving on standard Block and Room floor surfaces.
- ...the player character skipped when moving on Gel Blocks, and on horizontal Gap and Half Blocks.
- ...the player character skipped when moving on Grapple and Climb surfaces.
- ...the player spawned above ground level onto checkpoints and caves.
- ...outline effects lingered after upgrades are collected.
- ...outline effects lingered after some projectiles are destroyed.
- ...outline effects lingered after Ball and Box tiles are destroyed.
- ...outline effects lingered after Maker Tile is destroyed in Maker Mode.
- ...Maker Mode sign effects from the cursor selection lingered after switching to Playtest Mode.
- ...the Sidestep category in Maker Mode's Tile Selection only referenced the Hazard Sidestep.
- ...the Point Warp category in Maker Mode's Tile Selection only referenced the Starting Point Warp.
- ...the Tile Variations menu in Maker Mode only showed generic descriptions.
- ...upgrades in Picture Frame tiles were still counted as upgrades in the goal totals*.
- ...entering Honey Hive mid-dash allowed Honey Dashing without having the upgrade.
- ...flipped Spike Platforms sometimes would not spawn when reentering a room.
- ...lingering enemy projectiles could prevent Gray blocks from unlocking.
- ...the outlines of upgrades were visible from within Bubble Containers.
- ...Starting Items menu navigation on Steam Deck and controllers was misaligned.
- ...a corner-case could launch a new game in Play Mode with the Maker Mode UI.
- ...a corner-case could launch a continued game in Play Mode with the Pause menu open.
- ...Undo/Redo in Maker Mode did not properly handle relocating Cave tiles.
- ...the "Return to Checkpoint" Pause menu option did not perform a screen wipe while loading.
- ...loading a New Game in Play Mode did not initialize the camera to the player position.
- ...reloading from checkpoint and exiting caves did not initialize the camera to the player position.
- ...the player character's turning animation would sometimes play when entering a room.
- ...on KO, player character did not remain in its KO animation leading into the screen wipe.
- ...the actions and inputs could misalign on the Controls menu.
- ...loading in a new game was prevented if the old save file mismatched the world ID.
- ...environmental damage could still be taken briefly during a respawn.
- ...Water Level Generators would briefly not activate when entering the room.
- ...Background Generators would not refresh properly when moving between rooms.
- ...enemy damage recoil could be dependent on player character damage recoil state.
- ...the Display Settings could not be toggled when using a gamepad.
- ...the item collection rate displayed invalid values in Playtest instead of an "unknown".
- ...some tile variations did not properly highlight the Tile Selection menu when copied.
- ...the Custom Files Validation tool would crash if a sprite directory was missing.
*Only supported in worlds generated in this version or later.
**The maker clear-time is used to determine player clear-time rankings.
Changed files in this update