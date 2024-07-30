Prestige Rebalancing

Hello all, hope you're enjoying the Tower Defense Fest that started today!

I've been working on rebalancing the prestige scaling. For those that haven't unlocked it yet, you get it by beating the game on Hard difficulty. It then scales the enemy health every time you beat the game. However, before today it scaled it very aggressively. To the point where beating prestige 20, which I think is a pretty standard number to have be the 'ultimate challenge', was absolutely impossible. I've eased up on the scaling so that it should be roughly half as hard as before.

Beyond that, I've also done a couple of rebalances to make sure that it is possible. The start of that is rebalancing how enemy regeneration works. Regeneration of all kinds are max health percentages. However, as enemy health scaled, this regeneration made waves with high health enemies impossible to fully clear. So now, as enemy health rises, the percentage of hp they recover from any source goes down.

The first boss now also has nerfed hp when found in waves other than wave 10 (where it should stay roughly the same). This is because this was the main offender of that regen. , though others also abused it as the prestige levels skyrocketed their hp.

Some of the other waves have been nerfed too, though beyond one regeneration focused wave that I just hadn't hit in one of my earlier nerfs to it in beta (it was healing for 1/3 extra), I only nerfed some of the late game fast rounds and the 3rd boss, which now spawns slightly fewer enemies less frequently.

Lastly, the anti-softlock detection for the 4th tier left path Slow tower was redone. Rather than having a maximum of 20 pulls per target, it now resets how many pulls left it has on the target whenever it reaches a new minimum hp. So as long as you're out-damaging their healing, it'll keep pulling them!

As always, if you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, feel free to contact me through email or discord!