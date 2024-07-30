Sequence breaks? In MY open world game?

It's more common than you think.

Evidently you could make Minno disappear if you said No when they tried to follow you into the nightmare woods, then went back into town and completed all their quests anyways. The good news is, the fix should be retroactive, so anyone experiencing this will get a fresh new Minno!

Also fixed a hint Joxxi tries to give you near the end of the game triggering even when it was not relevant (leading to much confusion for a poor streamer I watched, sorry!)

Finally, made the occasional glimpses of the traveling merchant in the blue woods less... occasional. If you are having a hard time finding their house, try stalking them! It's definitely a good and moral thing to do.

And that's it! Less bugs is good, and honestly I'm surprised that there haven't been more sequence breaks due to all the weird ordering you can do things in. But really, thank the mobile players for ironing all those out for us. They did the dirty work.