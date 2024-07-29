- Fixed infinite xp bar issue and added an 8 second timeout incase it should happen again
- Fixed windmill purchase button going invisible when after placing a tier 5 tower
- Fixed the inventory not being scrolled to the top when first loading into combat
Runeroots TD update for 29 July 2024
Patch 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
