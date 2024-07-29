 Skip to content

Runeroots TD update for 29 July 2024

Patch 3

29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed infinite xp bar issue and added an 8 second timeout incase it should happen again
  • Fixed windmill purchase button going invisible when after placing a tier 5 tower
  • Fixed the inventory not being scrolled to the top when first loading into combat

Changed files in this update

Depot 2393341
