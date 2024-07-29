Update 1.0.1

This is the first update but it's something fast. I've been hearing to all the feedback from you so I'm going to implement some updates in the next days. Right now it's just a fast one, there were some bugging me.

1.0.1 patch updates:

-Changed the requirements of the nurse outfit to finish level 8 in 15 minutes instead of 12

-Solved a bug with the nurse outfit unlocking

-Changed the requirements of the nurse outfit to finish level 4 in 5 minutes instead of 4

-Zoom out the camera of the player, field of view is now bigger

-Gorilla no longer grabs you in the air, it wasn't supposed to be like this anyway

-Solved a bug with gorilla effects

There will be more bug fixes in the future and some features I want to add such as:

-Controller binding

-More resolutions other than 16:9

-Some hitboxes problems

-Air control bugs

-Score in the main menu

-Some more problems I've noticed

Please have patience while more bugs are being solved. If you find anything new, please send an e-mail to contact@maidswithguns.com

Thank you.