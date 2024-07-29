 Skip to content

Asteroids ++ update for 29 July 2024

Asteroids ++ 1.1.6b

Share · View all patches · Build 15192175 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 23:13:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features/Changes:
  • When a hook breaks it will now drop coins instead of not dropping anything
  • UFOs can now take coins from the hook and destroy the hook if it has anything
  • Recruitments can also take money from the hook but the hook will not be destroyed
  • Hook procedural cost 75 > 65 (Buff)
  • Added new recruitment names
  • Added an ability for UFOs to have recruitments (yes, just casually dropping that in there)
  • UFO has different shooting sounds depending on its weapon
Fixes:
  • Fixed bug where "BOSS" hud wouldnt appear
  • Fixed crashes for laser and hook during the final boss
  • Fixed bug where an additional hook wouldn't appear if tier 3 of the hook weapon was gathered
  • Fixed laser not being able to be used with a gamepad

