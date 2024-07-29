Asteroids ++ 1.1.6b

Features/Changes:
- When a hook breaks it will now drop coins instead of not dropping anything
- UFOs can now take coins from the hook and destroy the hook if it has anything
- Recruitments can also take money from the hook but the hook will not be destroyed
- Hook procedural cost 75 > 65 (Buff)
- Added new recruitment names
- Added an ability for UFOs to have recruitments (yes, just casually dropping that in there)
- UFO has different shooting sounds depending on its weapon
Fixes:
- Fixed bug where "BOSS" hud wouldnt appear
- Fixed crashes for laser and hook during the final boss
- Fixed bug where an additional hook wouldn't appear if tier 3 of the hook weapon was gathered
- Fixed laser not being able to be used with a gamepad
