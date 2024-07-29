New non-stop mode out!! + bug fixes and improvements

Hello everyone,

I'm happy to announce that the first update for Hirocato - The Delivery Hero has been pushed and includes:

New Classic Running (non-stop) mode 🚀

Improved visual effects/filters that do not interfere with gameplay 📷

Camera distance option added to the pause menu (Close, Mid, Far) 📏

Camera display option added to the pause menu to switch between: Fullscreen / Windowed 🪟

Camera following style option added to switch between: Fixed / Smooth 📸

Backward climbing bug fixed 🪲

Minor bugs and improvements 🐱

Version: 1.0.5

Thank you to everyone who reported bugs and shared your thoughts on what could be improved!

Best,

Gabriel