New non-stop mode out!! + bug fixes and improvements

Hello everyone,
I'm happy to announce that the first update for Hirocato - The Delivery Hero has been pushed and includes:
- New Classic Running (non-stop) mode 🚀
- Improved visual effects/filters that do not interfere with gameplay 📷
- Camera distance option added to the pause menu (Close, Mid, Far) 📏
- Camera display option added to the pause menu to switch between: Fullscreen / Windowed 🪟
- Camera following style option added to switch between: Fixed / Smooth 📸
- Backward climbing bug fixed 🪲
- Minor bugs and improvements 🐱
Version: 1.0.5
Thank you to everyone who reported bugs and shared your thoughts on what could be improved!
Best,
Gabriel
