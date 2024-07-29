 Skip to content

Hirocato - The Delivery Hero update for 29 July 2024

New non-stop mode out!! + bug fixes and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 15191922 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 00:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
I'm happy to announce that the first update for Hirocato - The Delivery Hero has been pushed and includes:

  • New Classic Running (non-stop) mode 🚀
  • Improved visual effects/filters that do not interfere with gameplay 📷
  • Camera distance option added to the pause menu (Close, Mid, Far) 📏
  • Camera display option added to the pause menu to switch between: Fullscreen / Windowed 🪟
  • Camera following style option added to switch between: Fixed / Smooth 📸
  • Backward climbing bug fixed 🪲
  • Minor bugs and improvements 🐱

Version: 1.0.5

Thank you to everyone who reported bugs and shared your thoughts on what could be improved!

Best,
Gabriel

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2445061
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2445062
  • Loading history…
