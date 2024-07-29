 Skip to content

MAJOR NUDOMATIC update for 29 July 2024

Update to V2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 15191863 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Dear players,

I am thrilled to announce a major update for NUDOMATIC! Here's what I have prepared for you:

🌍 New Event Map Management:
Navigate through a completely redesigned map with even more intuitive and immersive event management!

🎬 Animated Scenes:
I have added animated scenes that will bring U's adventures to life.

👤 3D Characters:
For the first time, some characters will appear in 3D in the gallery.
Discover more realistic and detailed character models.

This update is the result of hard work, and I hope you will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed creating it. I look forward to hearing your feedback and seeing how you explore these new features!

Thank you for your continued support and passion for NUDOMATIC. See you in the game to discover all these new features!

Best regards,

Ultrabend

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 2079131
Windows 64-bit Depot 2079133
