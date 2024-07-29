Update to V2.0

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Dear players,

I am thrilled to announce a major update for NUDOMATIC! Here's what I have prepared for you:

🌍 New Event Map Management:

Navigate through a completely redesigned map with even more intuitive and immersive event management!

🎬 Animated Scenes:

I have added animated scenes that will bring U's adventures to life.

👤 3D Characters:

For the first time, some characters will appear in 3D in the gallery.

Discover more realistic and detailed character models.

This update is the result of hard work, and I hope you will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed creating it. I look forward to hearing your feedback and seeing how you explore these new features!

Thank you for your continued support and passion for NUDOMATIC. See you in the game to discover all these new features!

Best regards,

Ultrabend