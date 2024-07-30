 Skip to content

Battle Shapers update for 30 July 2024

Patch Notes V0.8.2 Hotfix

Hello Shapers!

Dropping a hotfix to fix some performance issues and an issue causing VerOS to become unkillable when damage numbers are disabled.

Changelog V0.8.2

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue causing VerOS to become unkillable when playing with damage numbers disabled
  • Fixed an issue causing some Ada Core Enhancers to remain locked indefinitely when playing from save files that are several months old
  • Fixed an issue causing performance to drop after using the Mod Extractor

