Patch Notes V0.8.2 Hotfix

Hello Shapers!
Dropping a hotfix to fix some performance issues and an issue causing VerOS to become unkillable when damage numbers are disabled.
Changelog V0.8.2
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing VerOS to become unkillable when playing with damage numbers disabled
- Fixed an issue causing some Ada Core Enhancers to remain locked indefinitely when playing from save files that are several months old
- Fixed an issue causing performance to drop after using the Mod Extractor
