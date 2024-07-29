We finally added the Wiimote support!

Share · View all patches · Build 15191750 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Yes, you heard this right!

But there's a catch: no auto keybind at this moment.

There's engine gamepad buttons mapping to the physical ones:

Gamepad Left Shoulder



Gamepad Right Shoulder



Gamepad Face Button Right



Gamepad Face Button Bottom



Gamepad Left Trigger



Gamepad Special Right



Gamepad Face Button Top



Gamepad Face Button Left



D-pad is the same as with the other gamepads.

Nunchuck's stick is used for the character movement, Wiimote up and sideways is used for the camera controls (characters only, no such thing for the cars yet).

Also, what's new besides that:

fixed some audio volume issues

updated the cursor stick for the Dualshock and DInput gamepads

added ability to autobind and reset Dualshock keys

updated flags on the Language Select screen (and the new ones for Romanian and Chinese, not used at this moment)

added the Concepts menu

added new event in the main menu (July 19th - International Blue Screen Of Death Day)

added hint to the graphics settings about lack of destructibles on the lowest value

added ability to change the color of the "Crazy Youth" Montana's costume

added ability to skip the initial intros with Dualshock

fixed ability to jump over the fence in Chapter 9-2

added 2 new graffiti

fixed softlock when you exiting the game through the main menu and picking the "No" option

fixed graphical bugs on the keyboard controls reset

added ability to get the costumes without Steam through the DVDs

added 20 new messages for the Steam games on your account (not coded yet)

removed Floppa's cap on the Language Select screen

fixed loud music on the Loading Screen #2

added the Windows version in the right bottom corner of the Main menu

updated the final credits scene

fixed old taskbar in Chapter 1-5

fixed crash in the last chapter when running outside Steam

fixed blinking road textures in Chapter 4-3

added interactive pool table in the Magadabulla in Chapter 4-3

translated the text when Basilio knocks out the player in Chapter 4-6

now Basilio in Chapter 4-6 has 9000 HP instead of 2000

reworked the "Snake Smile" Montana's costume

fixed Montana's two pistols reload animation during jump

added "The End" card after the final credits

updated some music in the final credits

And another two announcements: