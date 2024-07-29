We finally added the Wiimote support!

Yes, you heard this right!
But there's a catch: no auto keybind at this moment.
There's engine gamepad buttons mapping to the physical ones:
Gamepad Left Shoulder
Gamepad Right Shoulder
Gamepad Face Button Right
Gamepad Face Button Bottom
Gamepad Left Trigger
Gamepad Special Right
Gamepad Face Button Top
Gamepad Face Button Left
D-pad is the same as with the other gamepads.
Nunchuck's stick is used for the character movement, Wiimote up and sideways is used for the camera controls (characters only, no such thing for the cars yet).
Also, what's new besides that:
- fixed some audio volume issues
- updated the cursor stick for the Dualshock and DInput gamepads
- added ability to autobind and reset Dualshock keys
- updated flags on the Language Select screen (and the new ones for Romanian and Chinese, not used at this moment)
- added the Concepts menu
- added new event in the main menu (July 19th - International Blue Screen Of Death Day)
- added hint to the graphics settings about lack of destructibles on the lowest value
- added ability to change the color of the "Crazy Youth" Montana's costume
- added ability to skip the initial intros with Dualshock
- fixed ability to jump over the fence in Chapter 9-2
- added 2 new graffiti
- fixed softlock when you exiting the game through the main menu and picking the "No" option
- fixed graphical bugs on the keyboard controls reset
- added ability to get the costumes without Steam through the DVDs
- added 20 new messages for the Steam games on your account (not coded yet)
- removed Floppa's cap on the Language Select screen
- fixed loud music on the Loading Screen #2
- added the Windows version in the right bottom corner of the Main menu
- updated the final credits scene
- fixed old taskbar in Chapter 1-5
- fixed crash in the last chapter when running outside Steam
- fixed blinking road textures in Chapter 4-3
- added interactive pool table in the Magadabulla in Chapter 4-3
- translated the text when Basilio knocks out the player in Chapter 4-6
- now Basilio in Chapter 4-6 has 9000 HP instead of 2000
- reworked the "Snake Smile" Montana's costume
- fixed Montana's two pistols reload animation during jump
- added "The End" card after the final credits
- updated some music in the final credits
And another two announcements:
- Mac port is still on its way to release, we have plans to finish it in September.
- We did some tests, and we found that NVidia GeForce GT510 and NVidia GeForce GT605 GPUs CAN'T run our game. At all. Was tested on Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10, maybe situation is better on Linux.
