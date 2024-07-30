[96266fc] Patch Note

- Fixed an issue where the game would stutter in the Dream Area.
- Fixed an issue with some low-resolution assets in the Four Seasons Pavilion.
- Fixed an issue where the game would not launch properly due to incorrect resolution detection on macOS.
- Fixed an issue where certain achievements would not trigger; now, loading a save should automatically trigger them.
- Fixed an issue where the player's health bar would not display correctly after exiting the Dream Area under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where defeating Lady Ethereal from a distance with the Azure Bow could cause the player to get stuck off-screen.
- Fixed incorrect trap textures in certain areas of the Dream Area.
- Fixed performance issues in some scenes.
- Corrected errors in the Korean text.
- Fixed an issue where dying in the Factory Area from radioactive heat waves could result in Yi's drop being marked in the wrong location.
- Fixed an issue where drops from the Celestial Sentinel: Wuqiang would disappear abnormally.
- Fixed an issue where Eigong would float if killed in mid-air.
- Corrected misplaced Korean text in different languages.
- Fixed an issue where the Mystic Nymph passage layer in some scenes would fade out at the wrong time.
- Optimized performance issues in the main menu.
- Fixed a bug where players could get stuck abnormally when hacking.
- Fixed an issue where moving the camera in certain scenes could reveal graphical glitches.
- Fixed a misalignment issue with background shadow textures in Nobility Hall.
If you encounter any issues after the update, please feel free to contact us on our Discord group.
Changed files in this update