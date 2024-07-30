Update 1.0.1

🌟 Hey Zookeepers! 🌟

We want to express our immense joy and appreciation for all your kind comments, support, and cooperation in providing feedback on the bugs you've encountered. Thanks to your activity and involvement, we were able to create this first update for Zoo Simulator. We’re thrilled to develop this game alongside such a dedicated community. 🙌❤️

We want to sincerely thank Saphira and Mootube10 from our Discord. Thanks to your commitment, we were able to fix the most difficult bugs in the game. Your reports and help were invaluable. We are extremely grateful to you!

Patch notes:

Fixed Initializing Camera on some devices which blocks camera movement and interaction

Added the missing backpack tutorial window in Portuguese.

Added missing welds on some gates.

Increased the time to get opinion from visitors after something breaks in our zoo and don't get it anymore if we repair it before somebody sees it 🙂

Fixed the collider on the Marketing Specialist so he no longer sits close to the monitor in some cases

Fixed some cases when UI can show incorrect gamepad button hints

Fixed some errors after returning to main menu before fireworks have been activated



Once again, thank you for your support! You are amazing, and we can’t wait to see what we’ll create together next. 🦁🌿

See you soon,

Zoo Simulator Team