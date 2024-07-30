 Skip to content

ZombCube update for 30 July 2024

v0.8.0.0

30 July 2024

v0.8.0.0 Updates:

  • Added Error Messages
  • Region Select
  • Fixed Party Room Bug
  • Free Points increase Total Points
  • Network Disconnect Fixes
  • Jumping on Structures Bug Fix
  • Shows username and player names in Party mode

