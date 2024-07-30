v0.8.0.0 Updates:
- Added Error Messages
- Region Select
- Fixed Party Room Bug
- Free Points increase Total Points
- Network Disconnect Fixes
- Jumping on Structures Bug Fix
- Shows username and player names in Party mode
