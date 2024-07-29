- Players and zombies can no longer walk on top of the bar in Elandris.
- Zombies can no longer walk through the purple carriage or market stalls in northern Elandris.
- Resources no longer drop endlessly when a player is killed in normal mode.
- Updated the death theme music by Nicole Marie T.
Rogue Night update for 29 July 2024
Rogue Night Demo Update 1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2797641
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update