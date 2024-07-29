 Skip to content

Rogue Night update for 29 July 2024

Rogue Night Demo Update 1.5

29 July 2024

  • Players and zombies can no longer walk on top of the bar in Elandris.
  • Zombies can no longer walk through the purple carriage or market stalls in northern Elandris.
  • Resources no longer drop endlessly when a player is killed in normal mode.
  • Updated the death theme music by Nicole Marie T.

