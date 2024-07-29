 Skip to content

It Consumes Playtest update for 29 July 2024

Patch notes - Version 0.4.0

29 July 2024

  • Poisoned status effect. Poisoned enemies take damage over time.

  • Chilled and Frozen status effects. Chilled enemies move slower. Chilling an already chilled enemy freezes them, completely stopping all movement and attacks.

  • Two new blessing categories for the new status effects (8 new blessings)

  • Precision fire blessing category (4 new blessings)

  • Increasing the number of precision projectiles per shot now fires them simultaneously in a horizontal spread, instead of a burst.

  • Dash pulse blessing now triggers on every other dash, and on every dash if blighted

  • New icon for dash attack blessing

  • Replaced placeholder icons for ignite and shock blessings

  • Slightly reduced font size of blessing descriptions in the level up UI

  • Playtest disclaimer screen won't be shown on startup if you've already seen it

  • Lots of minor VFX tweaks

  • Fixed bug where chain lightning was sometimes hitting the enemy it was originating from

  • Fixed bug where electric heavy spell wasn't triggering extra chain lightning jumps or the shocked status effect

  • Fixed bug where max health of healing crystals was being affected by blights that increase enemy health

  • Fixed bug where you could sometimes still cast spells while in the precision aiming state

