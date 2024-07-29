-
Poisoned status effect. Poisoned enemies take damage over time.
Chilled and Frozen status effects. Chilled enemies move slower. Chilling an already chilled enemy freezes them, completely stopping all movement and attacks.
Two new blessing categories for the new status effects (8 new blessings)
Precision fire blessing category (4 new blessings)
Increasing the number of precision projectiles per shot now fires them simultaneously in a horizontal spread, instead of a burst.
Dash pulse blessing now triggers on every other dash, and on every dash if blighted
New icon for dash attack blessing
Replaced placeholder icons for ignite and shock blessings
Slightly reduced font size of blessing descriptions in the level up UI
Playtest disclaimer screen won't be shown on startup if you've already seen it
Lots of minor VFX tweaks
Fixed bug where chain lightning was sometimes hitting the enemy it was originating from
Fixed bug where electric heavy spell wasn't triggering extra chain lightning jumps or the shocked status effect
Fixed bug where max health of healing crystals was being affected by blights that increase enemy health
Fixed bug where you could sometimes still cast spells while in the precision aiming state
Patch notes - Version 0.4.0
